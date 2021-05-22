Matt Gaetz's Attacks On Sex Trafficker Could Backfire, Prosecutor Says

Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu believes that Florida congressman Matt Gaetz's public attacks on Joel Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of minor and other crimes, could backfire, Raw Story reported.

Wu made the comment during a recent appearance on CNN.

"It's very, very risky, and I, frankly, think it would prevent him from ever being able to testify on his own behalf," he said.

Gaetz said he isn't "too worried" about Greenberg because he is "literally sitting in jail right now."