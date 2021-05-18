Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Beachy Selfie For Special Celebration

Kaley Cuoco couldn't have looked happier in a stunning and beach-set selfie marking the birthday of someone very close to her this weekend. The 35-year-old sitcom star, who made 2020 headlines for a "salmon-gate" drama with assistant Emma Ross, was shouting out the woman who accidentally put mushrooms in her salmon lunch, with Emma getting a major birthday shout-out as Kaley shared a trio Instagram selfie also including 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco. The girl behind Penny couldn't resist a joke, though. See why below.