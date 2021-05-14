Donald Trump Wants Credit For Coronavirus Vaccines: 'Just A Mention Please'

Former President Donald Trump on Friday complained that his administration hasn’t been given enough credit for developing coronavirus vaccines.

Trump claimed that his administration should be praised for Operation Warp Speed, a program that was created to develop and distribute effective vaccines in record time.

The former commander-in-chief also made sure to take a shot at his successor, Democrat Joe Biden.

He made the remarks less than a day after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines, saying that vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks indoors.