Trending Stories
Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In String Bikini

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Celebrities

Olivia Culpo Enjoys Groceries Surprise In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns With New Swimsuit Selfies

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Handles Slithering Snake In Matching Bikini

Celebrities

Travis Barker Shows Candle Smelling Like Kourtney Kardashian's 'Orgasm'

'General Hospital' Thursday Spoilers: Jason Pushes Britt Away, Jax Warns Carly

Steve Burton walks the red carpet
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins
TV
Stacy Carey

General Hospital spoilers tease tensions will run high throughout Port Charles during Thursday's show. Britt and Jason remain on the run and Sam is closing in on them. However, Jason may try to cut Britt loose. Elsewhere, Jax is furious with Carly and that'll continue with the May 13 episode.

During Wednesday's episode, Jax became enraged as he watched Carly take phone calls he figured were mob-related. They argued and SheKnows Soaps details that their conflicts will carry over into Thursday's show.

Jax Worries About Josslyn

Jax told Carly he wanted Josslyn to live with him until she started college. Carly objected, in part because she wanted to keep Josslyn on the secured Corinthos estate. Jax lashed out and told his ex-wife he hoped their daughter never became like her, given what he sees Carly doing now.

Soap Central notes that Jax and Carly will continue to bicker over Josslyn. Oftentimes, Jax ends up conceding to Carly when it comes to their daughter. This time, however, might end up different.

Jason Tries To Cut Britt Loose

General Hospital spoilers also hint at conflict arising between Britt and Jason. The two had a heartfelt talk where she opened up to him about suspecting she has Huntington's. Come Thursday, however, the vibe between them may change.

The sneak peek teased Jason would tell Britt that "this" is where she'd "cut out." It sounds as if he's going to try to talk her into letting him leave by himself, a move he likely hopes means she can stay out of trouble and return home. 

Britt Will Probably Object

Kelly Thiebaud attends an event
Gettyimages | Angela Weiss

Will Britt do what Jason wants? What she doesn't know at the moment is that both Maxie and Brook Lynn are quite anxious to have her home again. Dante's working on tracking them down, as is Sam. 

General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 17 detail Britt will sense that a fight is brewing. However, it's not known who else is involved in that. It could be Jason and someone who catches up to them, or something tied to Maxie or GH. 

Sam's Still Searching

Sam's still searching for Jason and Britt, but she hit an obstacle when she ran into Dante. The two butt heads a bit, and then she took off. General Hospital spoilers note that on Thursday, she'll face a change in plans. 

Viewers get a bit more with Alexis during the May 12 show, and there will be scenes with "Mike" and Nina as well. In addition, General Hospital spoilers promise tidbits with Brando and Gladys, Sasha and Lucy, and Nikolas will reveal a shocker.

Latest Headlines

Ariel Winter Rocks A Gorgeous Dress And Gushes Over Boyfriend Luke Benward

May 12, 2021

Jessica Simpson Stuns With New Swimsuit Selfies

May 12, 2021

Travis Barker Shows Candle Smelling Like Kourtney Kardashian's 'Orgasm'

May 12, 2021

Joe Biden Admin Is Blocking UN Ceasefire Statement On Israel-Gaza Conflict, Report Says

May 12, 2021

Liz Cheney Speaks After Being Ousted From House GOP Leadership

May 12, 2021

Donald Trump Celebrates Liz Cheney's Ouster: 'Bitter, Horrible Human Being'

May 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.