Scroll for the video. Dove, who tends to whack as many photos and videos as possible into one Instagram post, had done just this. The "We Belong" singer, still in the news for her latest "LazyBaby" release, updated opening with a bathrobe shot as she wore a gold "Bubbles" necklace - this, shouting out her role.

A filming shot followed, with fans then treated to the blonde all smiles in a car and nearly blinded by a stunning sunset as she held up her phone and wore a giant multicolor fuzzy coat and her hair in super-cute space buns.