Kim Kardashian Sparks Controversy With Rumored CNN Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian has sparked outrage over the man she's rumored to be dating. The 40-year-old reality queen and KKW Beauty founder, fresh from her 2021 split from 43-year-old husband Kanye West, is rumored to be dating CNN face Van Jones, with fans on Twitter now lashing out as they allege the E! star of "using" Jones to advance her legal career. Kim is currently undergoing a four-year apprenticeship at Jones' San Francisco law firm as she studies for the "baby bar," and it's said she's gotten close to the man leading the firm's show.