Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Flaunts Guilt-Free Burger Gains With Weekend Curves

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Gives Off Angel Vibes In Frilly White Lingerie

Famous Relationships

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker With Bikini Straddle

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber Wishes Dad Happy Birthday In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Gym Legs For Monday Motivation

TV

Perrio Family Weight-Loss Update: Pictures Show Progress For 'One-Ton Family' After 'My 600-LB Life'

Kim Kardashian Sparks Controversy With Rumored CNN Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian close up
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian has sparked outrage over the man she's rumored to be dating. The 40-year-old reality queen and KKW Beauty founder, fresh from her 2021 split from 43-year-old husband Kanye West, is rumored to be dating CNN face Van Jones, with fans on Twitter now lashing out as they allege the E! star of "using" Jones to advance her legal career. Kim is currently undergoing a four-year apprenticeship at Jones' San Francisco law firm as she studies for the "baby bar," and it's said she's gotten close to the man leading the firm's show. 

Rumored CNN Boyfriend Is Van Jones

Kim and CNN reporter Jones worked together back in 2018 as Kim was highly involved in the release of formerly-incarcerated Alice-Marie Johnson. The SKIMS CEO, said to have been pursued by royals and billionaires as her third marriage collapses, has not addressed the rumors, although it's said that her team is working hard to shut them down.

Over on Twitter, a few were fans of the idea. One said that Jones is a "good choice," but many were slamming the mom of four.

Suggestions She's 'Using' Him

"If Kim Kardashian marries Van Jones I’m no longer doing this whole life thing. That will be simply too much for me," one user wrote.

"People are gonna look at Kim as using Kanye to advance her in the fashion world and using Van Jones to help advance her into her next career field in law," another said. Jones is 52 and ended things with his wife back in 2019. Kim, meanwhile, only filed for divorce two months ago. More photos below.

Studying For The Bar In Bikini

Kim, never one to make it dull for her 215 million Instagram followers, is fresh from an update seeing her jokingly "studying in the sun" as she posed on a terrace, surrounded by books and a laptop, and wearing a tiny string bikini. The makeup mogul also put on a show of support for "Ye" rapper Kanye, wearing his Yeezy footwear.

“They have had periods recently where they stopped and started again, but Kim will always take his calls," a source told Hollywood Life this month. See more photos below.

FaceTiming For The Kids

Kim, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago, and West with her ex, is said to be amicable amid the massive divorce, but the former couple are reported to only be speaking for the kids.

“When they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff and Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really great about that," the source added, continuing: “She’s trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating.” Van Jones has not commented on the rumors.

Latest Headlines

'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Shares Exciting Personal News

April 27, 2021

'Teen Mom' Chelsea Houska Sheds Weight With Skintight Spandex Reveal

April 27, 2021

Kaia Gerber Wishes Dad Happy Birthday In Skimpy Bikini

April 27, 2021

Former Barack Obama Adviser Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Schools

April 27, 2021

Joe Biden Is Reportedly Sending More Troops To Afghanistan

April 27, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker With Bikini Straddle

April 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.