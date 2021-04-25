Adam Cole will appear on NXT for the first time on Tuesday since losing to his former Undisputed Era member, Kyle O’Reilly, at “TakeOver: Stand & Deliver” earlier this month.

Cole will speak with former L.A. Times and Sports Illustrated columnist Arash Markazi, who now works for WWE.

Meantime, O’Reilly, who said that he still has unfinished business with Cole, will likely focus on making a run at Karrion Kross' NXT Championship or Johnny Gargano's NXT North American Championship. O’Reilly followed his win over Cole by beating Cameron Grimes.

Here are other expected matches for Tuesday’s show: