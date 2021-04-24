Bill Maher Mocks Caitlyn Jenner

On Friday evening, comedian and Real Time host Bill Maher mocked reality star and former Olympian athlete Caitlyn Jenner.
Caitlyn Jenner, born William Bruce Jenner, publicly came out as a trans woman in 2015. Since then, she has become a transgender rights activist, openly talking about issues trans people face in the United States.
Earlier this week, Jenner officially filed paperwork to run for governor of California. A longtime Republican, Jenner will seek to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election.