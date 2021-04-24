NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Build 'Big Three' Of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown In 2021 Offseason

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the players who are expected to demand a trade in the 2021 offseason. Towns may remain committed to the Timberwolves but with the team set to finish the 2020-21 NBA season as a lottery team again, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before Towns throws away his loyalty and starts finding his way out of Minnesota.

If they won't show him a clear path to title contention, Towns may think that it would be best for him to leave the Timberwolves and chase for his first championship ring somewhere else.