Ashanti Elicits Response From Jamie Foxx With Bikini Pic

Ashanti dropped a few vacation pics on Instagram this week, and they're generating a great deal of buzz. The 40-year-old "Foolish" hitmaker has been spending the month of April soaking up the scenery in Cancun, Mexico, and her followers can't seem to get enough of the professional-grade photos that she keeps posing for.

They images have even attracted the attention of some famous faces, including 53-year-old Django Unchained actor Jamie Foxx. Instagrammers joked that he was shooting his shot when he responded to one of Ashanti's pics, but some of her followers are convinced that she's already taken.