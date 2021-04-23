Trending Stories
Ashanti Elicits Response From Jamie Foxx With Bikini Pic

Ashanti smiles in silver dress
Gettyimages | Leon Bennett
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Ashanti dropped a few vacation pics on Instagram this week, and they're generating a great deal of buzz. The 40-year-old "Foolish" hitmaker has been spending the month of April soaking up the scenery in Cancun, Mexico, and her followers can't seem to get enough of the professional-grade photos that she keeps posing for. 

They images have even attracted the attention of some famous faces, including 53-year-old Django Unchained actor Jamie Foxx. Instagrammers joked that he was shooting his shot when he responded to one of Ashanti's pics, but some of her followers are convinced that she's already taken.

An Abundance Of Colors & Curves

Keep scrolling for the photo that caught Jamie's eye. Two small wooden tables had been pushed together, and Ashanti was using them as a hard-surfaced lounger. She appeared unbothered by the lack of any cushion as she stretched out and showed off her curvy figure. 

Ashanti has a habit of picking out swimwear that's appropriately eye-catching for a diva like herself, with an example being the gold bikini that she wore for a photoshoot earlier this year. For her tabletop pose, she rocked a two-piece with a classic silhouette and a colorful pattern. 

Jamie  Reacts

 

Ashanti's summer ensemble was completed with a straw hat, oversize mirrored shades, and a white kimono-style robe with a pretty purple print. Her colorful outfit complemented the setting of her snapshot, which included many multicolored beach chairs and parasol-shaped canopies with thatched roofs.  

"Well damn 🔥🔥🔥," read Jamie's response to her post. 

After seeing the Ray star singing Ashanti's praises, some fans suggested that he might be romantically interested in her.

"Shoot your shot ⛹🏾‍♂️," read one reply to Jamie's comment.

Jamie's last high-profile romance was with actress Katie Holmes. Not long after the couple called it quits, he denied rumors that he was dating then-21-year-old singer Sela Vave.

Flo Rida Is Also A Fan

 

Flo Rida left three fire emoji of his own in the comments section of Ashanti's bikini pic. As reported by Essence, he was actually spotted in Cancun with Ashanti earlier this month. However, she shot down speculation that she was dating the 41-year-old "Right Round" rapper soon after the romance rumor mill started turning. She explained that she and Flo were both in Mexico to celebrate her younger sister Kenashia’s birthday. She also revealed that she considers the "Whistle" singer family, not relationship material. 

“Flo is my brother! We’re family!" she wrote. 

A Mystery Man Sparks More Speculation

 

Ashanti later shared a photo of herself and a mystery man posing on the steps outside Taboo Cancun. She looked elegant in a white mesh dress with ruffle accents and bishop sleeves, while her companion was clad in a black blazer, white dress shirt, and black tapered ankle slacks. 

According to Hollywood Life, the man in the picture has not yet been identified, although one of Ashanti's followers claimed that he was the manager of Taboo Cancun. Flo didn't help the internet sleuths out, simply responding to the pic with four raising hands emoji.

"Good looking couple🔥" read a message from a fan.

"Auntie bout to snatch up a billionaire lol this give me billionaire boyfriend vibes!" another wrote. 

"Y’all gotta chill 😂 thats the resort 'host' and she showing the staff love," a third person commented. "Damn you guys married her off one pic damn y’all goofy."

