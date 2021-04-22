Trending Stories
Savannah Chrisley Sparks Daddy Comments With Bahamas Bikini

Savannah Chrisley close up
SavannahChrisley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley, straight-up told by dad Todd Chrisley that her skimpy Bahamas bikini was too small, has been doubling down and seemingly going for a 2.0. The 23-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder has been soaking up the sun on a luxurious vacation, with her 2.2 million Instagram followers getting stunning updates - right from the pool. Posting shortly before she returned to the U.S. today, Savannah ignored the remarks made by her 52-year-old father, but the fans sure didn't miss it.

Scolded By Dad Todd

Scroll for both photos. The first came as a bathroom bikini selfie, with Savannah looking gorgeous, summer-ready, and definitely proving why she fronts both South Beach Diet and Body Revolution. The Chrisley Knows Best star, in a pink-and-white, tie-dye two-piece had talked Kenny Chesney in her caption, but the comments were dominated as Todd swooped in to criticize his beautiful daughter.

"Looks like you ran out of cash and couldn’t afford the rest of the fabric for that suit," Todd began.

See The Photo!

"I hear they make amazing coverups , want me to send you a few?" he added. Unsurprisingly, the comments after that exploded. Over 600 fans replied, largely appearing to back Savannah and telling her she can wear what she likes. "Suit is AMAZING & age appropriate! You look fabulous! 👏" one wrote.

Then came more. Savannah's next update showed her soaking-wet, in a tiny two-piece, and throwing back her head while laughing and photographed at her hotel pool while soaking up rays.

Daddy Comments Flying In

Savannah took to her caption, writing: "May just move to the islands and hope for the best! Haha 🌴🙌🏼☀️."

Looks like fans were basically waiting for Todd to comment. "Todd is going to lose it Savannah! 😂 you look beautiful though! ❤️," one user quickly replied. "
Todd is not gonna like this🤣🤣🤣🤣," another added.

The remarks just kept on coming. "I’m sure pops is gonna have something to say about this one....," a further follower added - and no, Todd has not responded to this one. More photos below.

Breathing While Busy

Savannah, whose 2020-launched SASSY line sold out both weeks after its December launch and again this year, has been taking time to remember the importance of chilling - this, as she launches a second drop from her brand. Posting before her vacation, Savannah stunned in a tasteful topless photo, writing:

"If you happen to find yourself in a rough phase of life, DON’T rush the process! Don’t take shortcuts, because you’ll miss what it means to grow through what you go through ❤️"

