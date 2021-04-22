Savannah Chrisley Sparks Daddy Comments With Bahamas Bikini

Savannah Chrisley, straight-up told by dad Todd Chrisley that her skimpy Bahamas bikini was too small, has been doubling down and seemingly going for a 2.0. The 23-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder has been soaking up the sun on a luxurious vacation, with her 2.2 million Instagram followers getting stunning updates - right from the pool. Posting shortly before she returned to the U.S. today, Savannah ignored the remarks made by her 52-year-old father, but the fans sure didn't miss it.