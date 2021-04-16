Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Attacked Over Tight Leggings Drugs Ad

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Celebrities

Carmen Electra Breaks Instagram's Rules Showering In Only Heels

Anime & Manga

'One Piece' Chapter 1011 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

US Politics

Bernie Sanders Says He Is 'Not A Great Fan' Of Trump, 'But He Was Right In Trying To End Endless Wars'

Sofia Vergara Stuns In Insane Bikini Throwback

Sofia Vergara wears backless black dress at an event.
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Sofia Vergara celebrated Throwback Thursday on Instagram with a sensational bikini snap from her modeling days in the '90s. While the America's Got Talent judge, model and top-earning TV actress is just as bit as stunning today at the age of 48, her 21.4 million followers relished at the chance to look back on her early days in the spotlight.

"To be Sofia in the 90’s [sic]," one person commented on the photo, which racked up more than 346,300 likes in just nine hours of going live on her account.

Bikini Goddess 

The Colombian beauty sizzled in an itty-bitty metallic-silver bikini that provided very little coverage to her incredible figure. She turned her side to the camera, flaunting her pert posterior that was perfectly displayed by a minuscule side-tie thong. 

The string bikini also included a halterneck top that left her supple back nearly in full view of the camera. It seemed crafted out of soft velour and had small textured cups with a chic dark trim that drew attention to her perky assets.   

Sultry Pose

Snapped outdoors, Sofia leaned both palms on a towering tree trunk as she put one leg in front of the other and raised her knee. Viewers could admire her toned, muscular thighs as well as her seductively arched back. The textured bark was nearly the same color as her swimsuit, which put extra emphasis on her bronzed tan.

The gorgeous Latina looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare and parted her lips in an alluring expression. Her impossibly small waist was accentuated by a spaghetti strap that tied with a coquettish little bow just above her hip.  

Trying Out The Blond Look

Sofia appeared to be experimenting with lighter hair color. In lieu of her signature dark mane, she sported highlighted tresses that complemented her flawless suntan. Her locks were styled in messy waves that framed her face and spilled down her back -- a very different look from the elegant curls the movie star typically rocks. 

The glamorous actress captioned her post with a bikini emoji and a "tbt" hashtag. She indicated that the photo was taken in Miami and added three sunshine emoji that seemed evocative of the location.

Fans Go Crazy

 

 

Sofia's dazzling throwback was a big hit with her army of fans, who flocked to the comments section to leave her a whopping 2,273 messages wherein they complimented the smoking-hot look.

Many of her online admirers pointed out that the ageless beauty looks very much the same now as she did 30 years ago when the picture was taken. 

"Convinced @sofiavergara is a vampire she literally looks no different," quipped one follower.

"Omg," said Irina Shayk, followed by four fire emoji. 

"Holy hotness!!!!" penned Dendy Engelman, trailed by a long string of flames.

Sofia's more recent-day photos and selfies also attract a lot of attention on social media, initiating an elated response from her following. As fans who regularly follow her on Instagram are well aware, the Modern Family star is not shy about showing off her enviable figure in revealing swimwear. The gorgeous celebrity has a line of clothing and eyewear and often models her creations on social media.

Latest Headlines

Abby Dowse Opens Wide While Lounging In Bed In Just Undies

April 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Wizards Should Explore Trading Russell Westbrook To A Contender In 2021 Offseason, Per 'Bleacher Report'

April 16, 2021

Lindsay Lohan Wows Diane Keaton By Rocking Swimsuit With 'Baywatch' Vibes

April 16, 2021

Sommer Ray Offering $100 For Best Bikini Caption

April 15, 2021

Kara Del Toro Suns Herself In A Colorful Bikini Arizona Style

April 15, 2021

Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves & Declares Sunshine The 'Perfect Medicine'

April 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.