'One Piece' Chapter 1011 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

One Piece's Wano Arc continues to get more intense and exciting. Despite being knocked out several times, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy still believes that he has what it takes to take down Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. In their recent faceoff, Luffy finally learned how to combine the Conqueror's Haki with his attacks which gave him a realistic chance of beating the strongest creature in the world.

Unfortunately, fans won't be seeing the continuation of the battle between Luffy and Emperor Kaido this week as the popular manga decided to take a one-week break.