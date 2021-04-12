Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Kaley Cuoco smiles at an event
John Sciulli/Getty Images
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is pulling off flawless while posting pics she calls "painful." The 35-year-old sitcom star, known for her creative and often DIY pandemic workouts, was today back to the home sweat sessions, with the blonde's 6.6 million Instagram followers getting a mega-batch of photos, ones bringing the girl behind Penny rope-training and in some Nike Air Jordan. Kaley, who has been burning her quarantine calories on horseback and in the gym, shared her kitchen workout on Monday, and it's racking up likes. See why below.

Not Her First Kitchen Workout

Scroll for the photos. Kaley, who made 2020 headlines for jump-squatting on and off her Canadian quarantine bed as she filmed Kevin Hart's new movie, was today back in her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion, one she moved into during the pandemic with 2018-married husband Karl Cook.

The photos, featuring trainer Ryan Sorensen, showed the Big Bang Theory actress all steely muscle and strong legs as she went resistance band-style with one hefty rope included. It was black-and-white, tight bike shorts, and all loose for the mesh tank.

See The Workout Below!

Concentrating and managing to look like a bombshell at the same time, Kaley was photographed near her giant stainless steel refrigerators and going mad at it, from rope training to parted-leg squats, also including arm resistance bands. The actress was in a white and loose Nike Air Jordan tank over an otherwise-black look, also sporting black Nike sneakers.

"Mondays with @ryansorensen (thanks for the painful pics @gatlin_didier," the star wrote. "Hilarious. Battle Nope Rules," currently tops comments. See more photos after the gallery below, where you can swipe.

Honest As It Gets

Kaley, known for keeping it real, has opened up on how she found her fitness path. In particular, how she discovered hot yoga by finding out what she hates. Speaking to Women's Health, the Starbucks partner confessed:

"I realized I don’t like running…I refuse to do it. I like spinning, so I try to mix that in. When I found hot yoga, I fell in love with it and was like, this is my thing."

The yoga has been all over Kaley's IG, but it's more cardio right now as Kaley is even joined by 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco. See them together below.

Partner In Crime

Kaley Cuoco and sister in outdoor workout
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Briana, who features alongside Kaley in HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, has also been featuring on her sibling's Instagram. Summer 2020 brought a headline-making outdoor workout with both sisters, although the Cult LA clothing donned, a brand owned and run by Briana, wound up causing a storm as fans slammed the label's prices and alleged lack of inclusivity for sizes. Briana apologized over both, but she did defend the former by confirming that all items are made in the U.S.

