Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Kaley Cuoco is pulling off flawless while posting pics she calls "painful." The 35-year-old sitcom star, known for her creative and often DIY pandemic workouts, was today back to the home sweat sessions, with the blonde's 6.6 million Instagram followers getting a mega-batch of photos, ones bringing the girl behind Penny rope-training and in some Nike Air Jordan. Kaley, who has been burning her quarantine calories on horseback and in the gym, shared her kitchen workout on Monday, and it's racking up likes. See why below.