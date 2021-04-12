Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Scroll for the photos. Kaley, who made 2020 headlines for jump-squatting on and off her Canadian quarantine bed as she filmed Kevin Hart's new movie, was today back in her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion, one she moved into during the pandemic with 2018-married husband Karl Cook.

The photos, featuring trainer Ryan Sorensen, showed the Big Bang Theory actress all steely muscle and strong legs as she went resistance band-style with one hefty rope included. It was black-and-white, tight bike shorts, and all loose for the mesh tank.