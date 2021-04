As of now, it remains unknown when James and Davis will officially return to the court. Though they are showing a massive improvement with their rehabilitations James and Davis' respective injuries would take some time to heal. However, in an Instagram post, James gave a major hint regarding when fans will see him and Davis play together again this season.

"The weatherman says the weather is changing soon and it predicts a thunderstorm is coming," James said. "Folks prepare and take the proper caution measures to stay safe"