Britney Spears All Smiles After 'No Bullet' COVID Vaccine

Britney Spears is high-fiving and all smiles after finally receiving the COVID vaccine. The 39-year-old pop princess today updated her Instagram to confirm she's received her shot, with the video bringing a confession she'd been told it was like a "bullet going through your arm" by the internet - Britney confirmed she didn't feel a thing. Posting indoors and by a vehicle with 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, Britney showed off her post-vaccine arms, and it was good moods all-around. Check it out below.