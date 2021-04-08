Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa All Smiles In Silk Jumpsuit After 'Live' Complaints

Kelly Ripa Admits Husband 'Living In Separate Country'

Chanel West Coast's Latex Thigh-Highs Bring Pantless 'Ridiculousness'

Demi Rose Wears Only A Slit Skirt Without Visible Underwear

Bella Thorne Hangs Around Versace Mansion In Suspender Underwear

Kelly Ripa's Bikini Kiss Catches Ryan Seacrest's Eye

Britney Spears All Smiles After 'No Bullet' COVID Vaccine

Britney Spears smiles at an event
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is high-fiving and all smiles after finally receiving the COVID vaccine. The 39-year-old pop princess today updated her Instagram to confirm she's received her shot, with the video bringing a confession she'd been told it was like a "bullet going through your arm" by the internet - Britney confirmed she didn't feel a thing. Posting indoors and by a vehicle with 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, Britney showed off her post-vaccine arms, and it was good moods all-around. Check it out below.

Warned About 'Bullet'

Britney Spears in tights and shorts
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Britney, who has been making headlines for breaking her silence on Framing Britney Spears documentary, likely had her fans feeling this was a welcome break from the drama - Spears had said the docu left her feeling "embarrassed."

The video, bringing an upbeat Spears, showed her in a skimpy pink and buttoned cardigan, with the singer getting asked: "So, what do you think of the vaccine?" by boyfriend Sam. "Ok, the people on the internet said it was really really bad...Like a bullet in your arm," Britney began. 

'Felt Nothing'

Britney confirmed: "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine. And I hope I continue to stay fine."

The statement was met by a "high five" invite from personal trainer Sam, and "Toxic" singer Britney was 100% up for it, then delivering one as she held both a water bottle and piece of paper.

"Got the COVID vaccine...Great success...High-five!!!" @samasghari," Britney captioned the video, one that clocked over 200,000 views in just 20 minutes. See the video below, plus more photos of Britney.

Not All Rosy

February marked the release of Hulu-streamed documentary Framing Britney Spears, with the end of March seeing the singer make even bigger headlines as she reacted to it. While Spears states she has not watched the documentary, she did admit to feeling "embarrassed."

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!!!" she wrote. See the video reveal below.

'Cried For Two Weeks'

Now reported to be facing a "nightmare" over teen sons Jayden and Sean watching it, Britney added: 

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!"

"I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!!" she concluded.

