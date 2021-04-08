'Queen Of Cosplay' Jessica Nigri Shares Candid Photo With No Makeup After Run

Jessica Nigri often thrills fans with her creative and sinfully seductive cosplay, but the glamour model, YouTuber, and voice actress got praise for different reasons in her latest Instagram update.

On Thursday, April 8, the "Queen of Cosplay" shared a trio of candid selfies without a speck of makeup on, showing off her natural beauty and rosy cheeks that were colored pink after going on a run.

In her caption, the stunning blonde made apologies for her messy, uncooperating hair, telling fans it was "battling" her. She also tagged her alternative Instagram page, encouraging followers to give it a look if they wanted to see "more casual stuff."