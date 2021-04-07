Trending Stories
Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Suffers Malfunction In Skimpy Bath Towel

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard 'Intrigued' By Idea Of Forming 'Big Three' With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bathroom Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Unbuttoned With Massive Cleavage & Legs Open In Neon Bikini 

Instagram Models

Nicole Thorne Looks Sinfully Sexy In Lacy Babydoll

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Rocks Stringy Bikini For 'Normal Attire'

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Thigh-Highs Without Pants

Chanel West Coast close up
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Chanel West Coast can't make up her mind which of her photos she prefers, so she's asking her 3.5 million Instagram followers. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV face, never one to do a look by half, today updated with a red-hot and all-black outfit that came pantless and in thigh-highs, with the Ridiculousness star also going Kardashian-style with a high-top braid. Chanel, who is promoting latest "Bonkers" track from 2020-released America's Sweetheart album, is now driving the fans bonkers. See why below.

Never Dull On Her Instagram

Chanel West Coast outdoors in Burberry
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Chanel steadily promotes tracks, one by one, from immensely-popular and delayed album America's Sweetheart. The star, who has already released her pandemic-penned "No Plans," plus NFL-themed "40 Yard Dash," is now showing off a brand look to shout out "Bonkers."

Going very bottomless and with her apple bottom on show, Chanel updated all thonged-out in only a strappy black bodysuit as she wore an edgy black leather jacket off-the-shoulder, with the rapper then returning for yet more snaps.

See The Photo!

Going scandalous and managing to stay classy at the same time, the L.A. native threw out her good looks and the COVID weight loss she's admitted to, writing: "My DMs hectic, but my type selective." 

Quick to follow was Chanel unable to make up her mind over her photos, with the giggly star asking: "Which pic y'all like better? 1 or 2? lmk."

"COME THROUGH CHEEKS!" a fan quickly replied, with West Coast also told she "snapped on BOTH homie." See more photos after the snaps, where you can swipe right.

Complained About Instagram Likes

Chanel, whose headlines are never dull and have this year brought her lobster-level sunburn during her Miami Beach travels, made 2020 headlines for a giant rant, one seeing her complain she doesn't get enough Instagram likes.

"I am the most friendly motherf-cker ever," she said. " I just like people I like everybody. Unless you give me a reason to not like you, I fu-king like you. And if I follow you, I'ma like your pictures, unless it's like a really ugly bad picture maybe I won't like it."

More photos below.

Ushering In New Era

Chanel's album was due to be released in 2016. Despite the massive delay, the 19-track EP is now super-popular, and it's been seeing the star give thanks to the one person who gave her a chance. Chanel thanks Ridiculousness co-star Rob Dydrek on the record, specifically for giving a "b-tch" a job. Rob hired Chanel as a secretary on Fantasy Factory back in 2009.

Chanel continues to make headlines for her Instagram updates, ones that have this year brought her "Beverly Hills booty" in skin-tight and head-to-toe Burberry.

Latest Headlines

Demi Rose Wears Only A Slit Skirt Without Visible Underwear

April 7, 2021

John Boehner Slams Donald Trump, Says GOP Has Been Taken Over By 'Whack Jobs'

April 7, 2021

Abby Dowse Unbuttoned With Massive Cleavage & Legs Open In Neon Bikini 

April 7, 2021

Sommer Ray Dripping Wet In Bathrobe For 'Special Occasion'

April 7, 2021

Eminem's Daughter Guarantees Caffeination In Apple Bottom Jeans

April 7, 2021

Ted Cruz Illegally Used Campaign Funds To Promote His Book, Watchdog Says

April 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.