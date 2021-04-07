Trending Stories
Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bathroom Bikini Bottoms

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard 'Intrigued' By Idea Of Forming 'Big Three' With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian's Billionaire Bikini Photos Go Viral

Celebrities

'Live' Logs Complaints With Kelly Ripa In Tight Top

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Rocks Stringy Bikini For 'Normal Attire'

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Eyes Hawaii With Bikini Thigh Gap

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Fun Ski Trip With Beau Travis Baker & Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian wears shimmering silver mini dress at an event.
Gettyimages | Jeff Schear
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kourtney Kardashian has been having a glorious time in Utah as she enjoys a wintry getaway with beau Travis Baker and their respective kids. The Poosh owner, 41, shared some gorgeous photos from their stay at the Deer Valley ski resort, which showed the group having the time of their lives.

In her most recent Instagram share on Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star could be seen straddling a snowmobile as she was joined by the Blink-182 drummer's 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella, and her half-sister, Atiana De La Hoya, 22. 

 

Snowmobiling In Style

Snapped in a scenic location, the ladies were all dressed in black ski suits and sported stylish sunglasses. Both Kourtney and Atiana put on white helmets and they geared up to go for a ride. Meanwhile, Alabama stood out with a red helmet and massive visor glasses. 

Kourtney posted a trio of snaps that portrayed them sitting on their snowmobiles at the edge of the treeline. In one snap, she and Atiana were hanging out on a hilltop. A majestic forest stretched in the backdrop and a clear blue sky hung overhead.   

"Up to snow good," Kourtney captioned the pictures. 

Atiana also shared some pics of the snowmobiling adventure on her Instagram account, including a video of her going down the slope while someone whooed off-camera. 

Making Smores

Another vacation post shared over the weekend saw Kourtney hanging out with her youngest son Reign Disick, 6. The two stood on a stone embankment and appeared to be playing some sort of game. A breathtaking mountain view made the perfect backdrop for the adorable snaps, which scored over 1.2 million likes on Instagram.

Kourtney wore light-gray pants and a coordinating oversized jacket, which she left open to show off her black turtleneck that matched her beanie hat. Meanwhile, Reign sported a bright-red ensemble made out of sweatpants, a patterned jacket, and a hat.

The KUWTK star also included a photo in which they were making smores, as well as a stunning shot of the scenery.

Hitting The Slopes With Travis

Kourtney wasn't the only one to document the trip on social media. Travis fans were delighted on Tuesday to watch a clip in which the 45-year-old rock star and Kourtney snuggled next to an outdoor fire pit.   

Another video captured the loving pair sledding down a hill in a blue tube. Kourtney could be heard chuckling as they whizzed down the slope.

Travis also posted a picture of himself, Kourtney, and his three children, Alabama, Atiana, and his 17-year-old son, Landon Asher.

"Real is rare," Travis wrote on Instagram.

Road Trip

It seems that the family fun is far from ending, as Kourtney took to Instagram on Tuesday to let fans know the group was going on a "little road trip." The businesswoman, fashionista, and socialite uploaded two snapshots of herself, her son Reign, and her daughter, Penelope Disick, 8, in which the trio was huddled inside a car. 

Surely enough, Kourtney followed up with a colorful slideshow that captured various wonderful moments from their getaway. One picture showed Kourtney blowing a raspberry. In another shot, fans got an eyeful of the Poosh 2-year anniversary cake.  

It appears that the star's romance is also going strong, as the fun family trip was not devoid of romantic moments. And, while KUWTK fans had held out hope that Kourtney and Scot Disick would get back together, the E! star seems to be very happy in her new relationship, which she made official on Instagram in a Valentine's Day post.

 

Latest Headlines

Nicole Thorne Looks Sinfully Sexy In Lacy Babydoll

April 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard 'Intrigued' By Idea Of Forming 'Big Three' With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

April 7, 2021

Kim Kardashian's Billionaire Bikini Photos Go Viral

April 7, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Eyes Hawaii With Bikini Thigh Gap

April 6, 2021

Cardi B All XXL In Suspenders Without Top

April 6, 2021

Larsa Pippen Rocks Stringy Bikini For 'Normal Attire'

April 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.