Snapped in a scenic location, the ladies were all dressed in black ski suits and sported stylish sunglasses. Both Kourtney and Atiana put on white helmets and they geared up to go for a ride. Meanwhile, Alabama stood out with a red helmet and massive visor glasses.

Kourtney posted a trio of snaps that portrayed them sitting on their snowmobiles at the edge of the treeline. In one snap, she and Atiana were hanging out on a hilltop. A majestic forest stretched in the backdrop and a clear blue sky hung overhead.

"Up to snow good," Kourtney captioned the pictures.

Atiana also shared some pics of the snowmobiling adventure on her Instagram account, including a video of her going down the slope while someone whooed off-camera.