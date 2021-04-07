Kim Kardashian's Billionaire Bikini Photos Go Viral

Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian close up with ice-cream
KimKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian celebrating her brand-new billionaire status in a skimpy bikini is so viral, it's getting re-posted by other celebrities. The 40-year-old reality star and business mogul is fresh from seeing Forbes crown her a billionaire, with the mom of four's bank balance now healthier than ever thanks to 2017-founded KKW Beauty brand, plus 2019-founded SKIMS company. On Tuesday, news broke that the E! star has joined the $1 billion net worth club, with Kim not taking long to post her OG bikini curves for her 213 million Instagram followers.

Billionaire Status Official

Kim Kardashian pouts in a dress
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Kim, who last year sold 20% of her KKW Beauty company to Coty Inc., and already saw her cosmetics brand valued at $1 billion, maintains a 72% stake in her brand, one that's said to be bringing in $100 million steady per year since its 2017 launch.

Keeping money out of it, but not luxury, Kim updated today straight from powder-fine sands and during an exotic vacation. The brunette was looking a total bombshell and happy, posing on her knees in a minuscule tan bikini.

See The Viral Photos!

The shots, since reposted with no caption by 21-year-old signer Noah Cyrus, came with a palm tree backdrop and Kim throwing out her arms and ocean spray in her little bikini - plus plenty of joy. Kardashian, going low-cut, highlighted her famous hips and rock-hard abs, with the smiling first shot followed by another - here, the queen bee of reality TV was throwing her head back and laughing.

"Bliss," Kim wrote for a total 4.2 million likes. See the photos below, where you can swipe, plus more snaps.

'Billionaire Vibes'

Quick to reply was BFF and "Food God" Jonathan Cheban, who replied: "BILLIONAIRE VIBES." The thought was echoed by another fan, who wrote: "Billionaire bliss." 

Wealth, now expanding across the Kardashian-Jenner clan with almost-billionaire Kylie Jenner topping Forbes' 2020 celebrity earnings with her $590 million, is something Kim has addressed.

"I worry about giving my kids too much. We don’t do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible," she told Wealth Simple.  More photos below.

Had 'No Money'

Kim Kardashian holding her son
KimKardashian/Instagram

Referring to deceased lawyer to OJ Simpson dad, Robert Kardashian, Kim added:

"My parents didn’t give me financial help when I was starting out. Nothing. I got a job when I was 16. It was at a clothing store. I had crashed my car.

"Before I got another car my dad made me sign a contract that if I hit the car I was responsible for taking care of it. I had no money, so I had to go get a job, pay for it," she continued.

Kim has yet to publicly comment on her new Forbes status.

