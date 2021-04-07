Kim Kardashian's Billionaire Bikini Photos Go Viral

Kim Kardashian celebrating her brand-new billionaire status in a skimpy bikini is so viral, it's getting re-posted by other celebrities. The 40-year-old reality star and business mogul is fresh from seeing Forbes crown her a billionaire, with the mom of four's bank balance now healthier than ever thanks to 2017-founded KKW Beauty brand, plus 2019-founded SKIMS company. On Tuesday, news broke that the E! star has joined the $1 billion net worth club, with Kim not taking long to post her OG bikini curves for her 213 million Instagram followers.