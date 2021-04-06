Trending Stories
Larsa Pippen Rocks Stringy Bikini For 'Normal Attire'

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is hanging around poolside in a stringy bikini to showcase "normal attire." The 46-year-old reality star, reportedly just broken up from 24-year-old married NBA player boyfriend Malik Beasley, was today throwing out a big bikini mood on her Instagram, posting for her 2 million followers and very much avoiding discussing rumors of her alleged breakup. Larsa, who fronted media outlets last fall as photos showed her hand-in-hand with Malik in a mall, is said to be done with her toyboy. See how she's spending the alone time below. 

It's Always Bikini Season

Scroll for the photo. Larsa, who has addressed her relationship with Malik - and her Miami mall photos sparking wife Montana Yao to file for divorce - has yet to address the E! News source claiming that she and the Minnesota Timberwolves player are no longer together.

Instead, Larsa has been posting her jaw-dropping bikini body on Instagram. The former Real Housewives of Miami star's Tuesday photo showed her kicking back poolside and resting her legs in the water while in the tiniest olive bikini.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

Larsa Pippen in a teddy on a bed
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Flaunting her toned legs as she got her toes and ankles wet, Larsa hid her face behind a straw visor, still sending out tons of glam, plus her sensational abs and famous cleavage. "Normal attire," the caption read, with the Larsa Marie jewelry founder tagging Aro Swim brand.

"Among other things...," a fan quickly replied. Clearly, the star's followers have caught the news. "Larsa and Malik are not together," E! News has learned. "Things got hard with travel, etc. It was more of a timing thing. They're still in communication but not together."

See Her Bikini Body!

"Larsa invested in a digital fitness brand called Tonal and just made a lot of money. She bought a new Ferrari to celebrate and is focused on her businesses," the source added. See more photos after the shot. 

Larsa, who defended her relationship with Malik, is, per the source, reported to be dedicating her time to her business ventures - 2020 saw the beauty launch both her Larsa Pippen Fitness plans and, towards the end of last year, her high-end Larsa Marie jewelry brand. More below.

His Wife Filed For Divorce

Montana Yao outdoors
MontanaYao/Instagram

Montana Yao became front-page news for reacting to the public photos of Larsa and Malik and swiftly filing for divorce, even claiming that her basketball player husband threw her out the house.

"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," a source told E! News at the time. "Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents." Larsa shares four children with NBA icon ex Scottie Pippen, whom she split from in 2018.

