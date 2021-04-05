Sommer Ray Clocks 1 Million Views With Bottomless Leg Lift

Sommer Ray is clocking mad views with her pantless leg lifts. The 24-year-old fitness sensation, dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes in 2018, is big-time proving the moniker still rings true in 2021, and she's carrying it over to a much younger platform. Posting for her 10.4 million TikTok followers ahead of Easter, the famous blonde bopped her booty around for some major gym action, with the footage also seeing Sommer promote the resistance bands retailed by her Sommer Ray's Shop.