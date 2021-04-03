Sommer Ray Bottomless For Red-Light Iron Pump

Sommer Ray is delivering sweat-drenched, no-pants workout action, pumping iron with a red-light finish and a red-hot body. The 24-year-old fitness model, proving why she's gaining followers, last night ditched the 'Gram for some TikTok action, with the famous blonde wowing her 10 million+ followers with major muscle, and even bigger curves. Sommer, who made 2020 headlines for complaining she was "slacking" in the diet and exercise department, was all burning calories, and she was likely packing on more muscle, too. Check it out below.