Sommer Ray Bottomless For Red-Light Iron Pump

Sommer Ray close up
SommerRay/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Sommer Ray is delivering sweat-drenched, no-pants workout action, pumping iron with a red-light finish and a red-hot body. The 24-year-old fitness model, proving why she's gaining followers, last night ditched the 'Gram for some TikTok action, with the famous blonde wowing her 10 million+ followers with major muscle, and even bigger curves. Sommer, who made 2020 headlines for complaining she was "slacking" in the diet and exercise department, was all burning calories, and she was likely packing on more muscle, too. Check it out below.

Keeping It Iconic

Scroll for the video, one that comes as Sommer makes headlines for speaking out about her 2020 split from rapper Machine Gun Kelly - the blonde basically accused MGK of cheating on her with actress Megan Fox.

Keeping her personal dramas out of it and 100% focusing on the jaw-dropping body, Sommer updated from a dim-lit gym and flaunting her ripped frame in a tiny, skimpy, and bright blue bodysuit. She threw out major 80's vibes in ankle strap socks and matching weight-lifting gloves, with dumbbells coming heavy and the star seen lounging around on a medicine ball.

See The Video!

Upping Her Game

Calls Out Machine Gun Kelly

Sommer Ray outdoors in jeans
SommerRay/Instagram

Sommer dated MGK for three months, splitting from him in April 2020 and dumping the "RAP DEVIL" star on his 30th birthday, this before MGK moved on with Megan Fox. Speaking last month, Sommer suggested her beau had cheated, saying:

“I dated Colson, never had sex with him…I make you wait at least three months. I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me. I’m not going to make you a number if you’re not good to me. So Colson just never passed the test.”

