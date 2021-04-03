NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire CJ McCollum & Robert Covington For Package Centered On Tobias Harris In Proposed Blockbuster

The Philadelphia 76ers may be currently focused on fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season but if they suffer another huge disappointment this year, they are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are still highly likely to be untouchables, the Sixers may consider sacrificing some of their core players to improve their supporting cast around their young superstar duo.