NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire CJ McCollum & Robert Covington For Package Centered On Tobias Harris In Proposed Blockbuster

McCollum is the biggest prize that the Sixers would be acquiring in the hypothetical trade. He would be an incredible acquisition for the Sixers as he would allow them to fulfill their dream of adding a third star that would perfectly fit alongside Embiid and Simmons.

He would give the Sixers a very reliable scoring option, as well as a decent playmaker and an elite three-point shooter. This season, he's averaging 24.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.