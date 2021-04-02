Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian Dubbed 'MILFY' Swimming In Bikini

Kim Kardashian close up
KimKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian is getting big-time compliments, and not just from anyone. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul was stripped down to a stringy bikini ahead of the weekend, posting her Spring Break travels and making it one skimpy affair. Instagram uploads on Kim's account today showed her mind-blowing curves in a drenched and brown two-piece, with "The Blue Lagoon" photos also including the E! star's kids. Sister Kylie Jenner seemed to have spotted them, and she was going "MILF"in the comments.

The Original MILF

Scroll for the photos. They come as Kim continues to front media outlets for her 2021-announced divorce from husband of seven years Kanye West. The "Ye" rapper, who did not feature in his estranged wife's photos, was, however, present as daughter North West was seen.

The exotic and luxurious photos showed Kim flaunting her signature hourglass curves all stripped down to a tiny string bikini in brown. The SKIMS founder was in a lagoon and bathing with North, with the final photo showing others. 

Kylie Calls Her A MILF!

Keep scrolling for the snaps. Kim, who went seductive in her opening shot as she waded out of the lagoon, took to her caption, writing: "The Blue Lagoon." Clearly, the 'Gram has been picking up on the post, one snagging the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star over 4.4 million likes in seven hours.

Model Hailey Bieber left a like, with 23-year-old Kylie Jenner now topping comments with her "MILFY" remark.

"Mom life on vacay" came to caption shots posted just before as Kim sunbathed and snuggled with kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. See more snaps after the photos.

Files For Divorce

See more photos below. Kim, rumored in January to have high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser on the payroll, is now confirmed as divorcing 2014-married husband Kanye West. 

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” a sourced told Page Six, referring to Yeezy boss Kanye's $14 million Wyoming ranch. 

Moving On Without Kanye

The source added: “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot."

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Kim, married twice before, will see this as her third divorce. She has discussed her breakup very minimally via the final episode of her family's 2007-commenced show.

