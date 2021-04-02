Kim Kardashian Dubbed 'MILFY' Swimming In Bikini

Keep scrolling for the snaps. Kim, who went seductive in her opening shot as she waded out of the lagoon, took to her caption, writing: "The Blue Lagoon." Clearly, the 'Gram has been picking up on the post, one snagging the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star over 4.4 million likes in seven hours.

Model Hailey Bieber left a like, with 23-year-old Kylie Jenner now topping comments with her "MILFY" remark.

"Mom life on vacay" came to caption shots posted just before as Kim sunbathed and snuggled with kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. See more snaps after the photos.