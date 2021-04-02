Kelly Ripa's Teen Daughter Stuns In Skimpy Beach Dress

Kelly Ripa's 19-year-old daughter Lola Grace is all gorgeous curves in a plunging silky-satin dress on the beach, with 50-year-old mom Kelly last night sharing a rare shot of her only daughter. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host, in the news both for her recent time off and celebrating husband Mark Consuelos turning 50 of late, updated for her 2.9 million Instagram followers last night, but she wasn't shouting out hunky hubby Mark. Kelly had already moved onto sending birthday wishes to someone else, and her photo came including Lola. Check it out below.