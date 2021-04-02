Trending Stories
Christina Aguilera Skin-Tight Hitting All The High Notes

Christina Aguilera close up
ChristinaAguilera/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Christina Aguilera is dropping major tease action in skin-tight clothing and with a mint-green finish. The 40-year-old superstar singer, fresh from celebrating 20 years since the release of hit track "Lady Marmalade," has been teasing her Instagram followers with a new album - followed by 7.4 million, the whistle register queen is now asking fans if they're "ready" while putting on her headphones. Posting last night, Xtina delivered the biggest hint yet, going angel in white and throwing out her power vocals. Check it out below.

Miami Beats Coming

Christina Aguilera outdoors in a top
ChristinaAguilera/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It comes as Aguilera makes headlines for confirming she's been in the studio. The Super Bowl LV saw the star travel out to Miami, FL both for the annual sporting event and to hole herself up in the studio. Seemingly, the reality judge and mom of one has something to offer.

Xtina's video last night was white hot. It showed the "Stripped" singer dramatically opening a curtain and stepping out in a tighter-than-skin white top, plus pale citrus sweatpants.

See The Video!

All bombshell curves and red lips, Christina sashayed over to the mic, putting on a heavy-duty set of headphones as her own voice was heard singing in the background. The singer, who has not released an album since 2018's Liberation, was also going come hither with naughty hand gestures.

"Is everybody ready?" the caption read, with "Sick of Sittin'" playing. See more photos after the video.

"Play it back" was all Aguilera needed for a caption two days ago as she lounged around in the same outfit and very much seemed to be promising new music.

Pandemic Recording

Christina's pandemic has been busy. Per the star, she's been in the studio for much of it, telling Apple Music:

"I've been in the studio all of quarantine, actually, experiencing new people, new relationships, new writers, COVID-safe, of course."

"There's many different ways to do it. The Zoom sessions are not going to cut it, but, I mean, there's ways of getting tested, and I'm at the convenience of my own home studio," the songstress added. Keep scrolling for more photos, plus her Nintendo Switch!

Fans Need It

Christina's fans flooded the comments as she posted last night, with her followers seemingly unanimously pumped to hear the unofficial princess of power vocals drop a new record. "Ready girrlll!" one fan replied, with "I was BORN ready" also coming in.

"OMG Tell us this isn't an April Fool's joke!" a third added. Christina also sees her career on The Voice discussed, with this week bringing news that singer Ariana Grande is set to join the coaching cast as she replaces Nick Jonas.

