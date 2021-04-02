Christina Aguilera Skin-Tight Hitting All The High Notes

Christina Aguilera is dropping major tease action in skin-tight clothing and with a mint-green finish. The 40-year-old superstar singer, fresh from celebrating 20 years since the release of hit track "Lady Marmalade," has been teasing her Instagram followers with a new album - followed by 7.4 million, the whistle register queen is now asking fans if they're "ready" while putting on her headphones. Posting last night, Xtina delivered the biggest hint yet, going angel in white and throwing out her power vocals. Check it out below.