Mitch McConnell Says Joe Biden Is A 'First-Rate Person,' Vows To Fight His Administration

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that he likes President Joe Biden personally, but promised to fight his administration's agenda.

Per The Hill, McConnell stressed that he and Biden have been friends for a very long time, but claimed that the Biden administration is pushing a radical, left-wing agenda that Republicans simply cannot support.

Last month, Biden and the Democrats passed a massive relief bill to help struggling American families and business amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, they unveiled an ambitious infrastructure package.