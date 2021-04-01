Trending Stories
Mitch McConnell Says Joe Biden Is A 'First-Rate Person,' Vows To Fight His Administration

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that he likes President Joe Biden personally, but promised to fight his administration's agenda.

Per The Hill, McConnell stressed that he and Biden have been friends for a very long time, but claimed that the Biden administration is pushing a radical, left-wing agenda that Republicans simply cannot support.

Last month, Biden and the Democrats passed a massive relief bill to help struggling American families and business amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, they unveiled an ambitious infrastructure package.

McConnell Cals Biden A 'First-Rate Person'

"I like him personally, I mean, we've been friends for a long time. He's a first-rate person," McConnell said of Biden.

"Nevertheless, this is a bold, left-wing administration. I don't think they have a mandate to do what they're doing," he added, noting that Republicans are currently in "reactive mode," since Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the White House.

Biden reportedly called McConnell earlier this week to talk about his infrastructure package, but the two men have allegedly barely spoken since the Democrat took office.

Philosophical Differences

Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Joe Biden speak at Biden's inauguration.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

McConnell said that he would be happy to work with Biden and other Democrats, but noted that there are "big philosophical differences and that's going to make it more and more difficult for us to reach bipartisan agreement."

The Senate minority leader acknowledged that Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, but noted that the upper chamber is evenly split while Democrats have a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

"I don't think the American people gave them a mandate to drive our country all the way to the political left ... I'm going to fight them every step of the way," McConnell said.  

Republicans Won't Support Biden's Infrastructure Package 

McConnell also told reporters that Republicans in the Senate will most probably not support Biden's infrastructure package, arguing that raising the corporate tax rate would not be good for the struggling economy.

"I think that package that they're putting together now as much as we would like to address infrastructure is not going to get support from our side because I think ... the last thing the economy needs right now is a big whooping tax increase on all the productive sections of our economy."

McConnell And Biden Served Together In Senate

McConnell and Biden served together in the Senate for years and "maintained a strong working relationship," according to The Guardian.

During Barack Obama's presidency, Biden led the negotiations on behalf of the White House, cutting deals with McConnell and other Republicans, who vehemently opposed Obama's agenda.

As the publication noted, McConnell was one of the first GOP senators to congratulate Biden on his victory in the 2020 election. He did so even as Trump insisted that the election was rigged and worked on overturning the results.

