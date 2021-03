In the past months, the Lakers have already been linked to several players who are rumored to be available on the trading block. One of the most interesting names that are currently being linked to the Purple and Gold is Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. In a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that James has started recruiting Curry to the Lakers during the All-Star break.

"I thought it was hilarious over All-Star Weekend, LeBron praising Steph up and down ... how much he loves his game, how much he respects him," Windhorst said, as quoted by Bleacher Report. "LeBron has obviously put the full-court press on, not the full-court press, but LeBron has obviously begun the recruiting of Steph, just in the event that he wouldn't extend and that somehow he would become a free agent and that the Lakers would have a swing at him."