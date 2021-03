One of the teams that could take a chance on Cousins in the 2020-21 NBA season is the Boston Celtics. Since the 2020 offseason, rumors are circulating the Celtics are eyeing to improve their frontcourt depth. They recently tried to acquire Andre Drummond from the buyout market, but the veteran center ended up joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

After they failed to land Drummond, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network revealed in a Twitter post that the Celtics could go after Cousins.