Elizabeth Hurley Wears Nothing In Hay For British Press

Scroll for the photo. On Saturday, The Daily Mail got Brits talking as it suggested Liz is set to turn reality star in a new home-set series featuring 18-year-old son Damian. Liz, who is in quarantine with her 80-year-old mother and others in Herefordshire, U.K., took to Instagram for her 1.9 million followers setting the record straight.

The photo, a throwback, showed Liz fully unclothed but staying safe and inside Instagram's no-nudity rules. The blue-eyed-beauty had been snapped in hay, all legs, all tan, and all smiles.