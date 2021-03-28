Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Wears Nothing In Hay For British Press

Elizabeth Hurley joyful outdoors
ElizabethHurley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley is absolutely butt naked in the hay and sending a big message to the British press. The 55-year-old model and "Austin Powers" actress made her weekend Instagram update a talking point as a result of seemingly already being one - with The Daily Mail reporting that the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder is set to film her own "at home in the country series," Liz was out to speak for herself. Hurley's Sunday update came totally nude as she shut down the speculation, with fans also getting something to look at.

It's All Lies!

Scroll for the photo. On Saturday, The Daily Mail got Brits talking as it suggested Liz is set to turn reality star in a new home-set series featuring 18-year-old son Damian. Liz, who is in quarantine with her 80-year-old mother and others in Herefordshire, U.K., took to Instagram for her 1.9 million followers setting the record straight.

The photo, a throwback, showed Liz fully unclothed but staying safe and inside Instagram's no-nudity rules. The blue-eyed-beauty had been snapped in hay, all legs, all tan, and all smiles.

See The Photo Below!

Sat in the hay with her shapely and slim legs folded and carefully-placed arms protecting her modesty, the mom of one threw out her ageless good looks and flashed her pearly whites, then getting sarcastic with British wit in an accompanying caption.

"Abzuuuurd stories in our illustrious press today," she began, adding:

"Hear it from the horse’s mouth, my son @damianhurley1 and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a ‘Waltons- style reality TV show’ at home. I mean!!" See the rest of it after the photo.

Scroll For Her Topless Snow Globes!

Hurley added: "Whoever the ‘friend’ (or bored journalist) is, who’s leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous 😘😘😘😘."

It looks like the anonymous source reporting to The Sun now has Liz to deal with. "Liz has a huge and loyal social media following and she knows they'd love to see more of her home life," they had said, adding:

"She's also looking forward to taking part in a project with Damian. It would be great fun." Fun, Hurley knows, as her topless snow globes this year showed. See them below.

Topless Snow Globes Storm

Elizabeth Hurley topless in snow
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Liz managed to front media outlets twice earlier this year - once for saying she couldn't "resist" while going topless in only bikini bottoms and an open fur coat in British snow, then again when 55-year-old media personality Piers Morgan slammed her for the photos. The former "Good Morning Britain" host had suggested that Liz's teenage son took the photos, with Hurley shutting him down on Twitter.

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not," she replied.

