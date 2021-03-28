Elizabeth Hurley Wears Nothing In Hay For British Press

Elizabeth Hurley is absolutely butt naked in the hay and sending a big message to the British press. The 55-year-old model and "Austin Powers" actress made her weekend Instagram update a talking point as a result of seemingly already being one - with The Daily Mail reporting that the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder is set to film her own "at home in the country series," Liz was out to speak for herself. Hurley's Sunday update came totally nude as she shut down the speculation, with fans also getting something to look at.