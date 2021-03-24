Kylie Jenner Highlights Thigh Gap With Pantless Photo Dump

Trending Stories
Kylie Jenner close up
KylieJenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner is upping her thigh gap game with a giant photo dump for her 222 million Instagram followers. The 23-year-old makeup mogul made Wednesday a photo-heavy affair, posting everything from indoor and edgy floor shots and snaps of her dogs poolside, to adorable images of 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The E! star was actually "part 2" in her post, with one image seeing the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star showing off her luxurious closet, a pantless outfit, and the killer body beneath it. 

Unusual Post

Scroll for the photos. They come as Kylie causes controversy with her GoFundMe drama, defending asking fans to donate money after her makeup artist was severely injured in an accident. 

Keeping her drama out of this post, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO opened with a shot of her own feet and a camera on the floor. Fans saw Kylie's legs in a pink dress and matching shoes with spikes on them, with the post swiftly changing to selfie mode for a peep at that jaw-dropping purse closet.

See The Photo Below!

Kylie Jenner in corset and jeans
KylieJenner/Instagram

Kylie, who likely snapped herself from her $36.5 million mansion, was all mirror action and thigh gap as she posed in only an oversized black blazer and largely-sheer bodysuit with a stockings finish, also wearing black high heels to elongate her famous legs. The Lip Kit qeen, showing off her famous pout, also sported black gloves, these matching hints of a black thong undies set.

"Photo dump part 2," Jenner wrote for photos that also included  a group sunbathing shot with sisters Kim and Kourtney. See her stringy bikini after the photo!

Defending GoFundMe

Kylie has faced immense backlash this month for asking fans to dig deep as makeup artist Samuel Rauda geared up for surgery. On March 18, the Calabasas-based star wrote: "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me."

Of course, with a $900 million net worth, fans weren't too hot on the plea. Scroll for more photos.

Clearing Up 'False Narrative'

The GoFundMe, which received donations from stars including model Sofia Richie, now comes with Kylie defending herself. Taking to social media, Kylie stated: "I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills," adding:

"I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam."

