Gymnast Nastia Liukin Folds Legs For Pool Surprise

Nastia Liukin close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is proving a massive tease by folding her legs barefoot and poolside as she announces something in the pipeline. The 31-year-old Russian-born star is fresh from jetting out to Palm Springs, CA for a reason she's not yet clarified, although a Monday Instagram update shared with the blonde's 1 million followers did offer some hints. Nastia, who retired aged just 22 back in 2012 and now runs successful brands, was all legs in her cute jeans by a stunning pool, with the caption suggesting something big is coming. Check it out below.

Something Up Her Sleeve

Scroll for the photos. They come as Nastia makes headlines for a major career win - this month saw the 2008 all-around champion unveiled as the new celebrity face of home retailer Pottery Barn. Nastia, who already retails a $55 Celery Green Cream with Volition and runs her The Muse Collection empowerment start-up, updated on Tuesday all tan and on a pool deck at dawn.

The photo seeing the gymnast fold her Gold Medal legs in ripped jeans came with her in a skimpy black bra and frontless ribbed sweater, with Nastia also wearing her hair in a bun.

See The Photo!

Smiling and showing off both her figure and her sense of style, the five-time Olympic medalist shared multiple shots, including a close-up, then taking to her caption.

"Something is coming. something that has been a DREAM. something that has been on my vision board for years.... now after years of manifesting, hard work, and the best team ever - it’s freaking happening," Liukin wrote, adding; 

"Beyond thankful and lucky for the most INCREDIBLE team who have helped bring this vision to life."

 

Fans Think It's Swimwear

Nastia, who has been making bikini headlines with her massive thigh gap, now sees some of her followers thinking she's about to release a swimwear line. "Your own swimwear line?" one asked. 

"Why are you not on the cover of every fashion magazine?" another asked the designer lover. Nastia made headlines this year for an all-Burberry look, also rocking Chanel as she counted down to the 12th annual Nastia Cup held last month. Nastia is, however, well-versed in business. See more photos below.

Business Brains On

Nastia, also gearing up for the launch of her Harley & Me dog care brand, opened up to Forbes in 2019 as she looked back on both her career and her current businesswoman status.

“So many of my gymnastics experiences have paved this way into my business life. Knowing that things aren't always going to go your way, and that you're not always going to know what you're doing," she said.

Nastia also influences on Instagram, last year making headlines for extending both legs in a bubble bath for Olay skincare.

