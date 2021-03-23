Madison Pettis Has 'Wants And Needs' In Sheer Undies

Madison Pettis left her Instagram followers wanting more after posing in pretty panties and informing them that she has some undisclosed "Wants and Needs." She mentioned her desires while showing off one of the lingerie sets from the Savage x Fenty spring collection. The 22-year-old brunette bombshell, who rose to fame starring alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in The Game Plan, hung out inside a bedroom to help Rihanna sell her sexy intimate apparel. Her pics were a hit with another former child star.