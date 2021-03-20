Trending Stories
Music

Dua Lipa Flashes Undies In Kitty Mini Dress

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Trade Kristaps Porzingis For Luka Doncic's 'New Sidekick,' Per 'Basketball Insiders'

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Is A Vision In A White Blouse & Nothing Else

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Opens Wide In Cupped Metallic Bikini

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Thigh Gap With Dress Blown Up

NBA Rumors: Rockets Willing To Trade Victor Oladipo To Warriors For James Wiseman Or Timberwolves' 2021 1st-Rounder

Victor Oladipo lays up the ball
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been circulating that the Golden State Warriors are eyeing to add another superstar to their roster. The trade speculations surrounding the Warriors heated up when they lost Klay Thompson to a season-ending injury. With one of their best players set to be on the sideline for the entire 2020-21 NBA season, the Warriors would be needing to give Stephen Curry and Draymond Green more help in order to have a legitimate chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2021 NBA championship title.

Warriors Linked To Rockets' Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo attacking the basket
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several players who are rumored to be available on the trading block, including veteran shooting guard Victor Oladipo of the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this month, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer revealed that Golden State has expressed interest in acquiring Oladipo from the Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline.

With his inconsistent performance and expiring contract, O'Connor claimed that the Rockets wouldn't demand too much in the potential deal involving Oladipo. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Rockets' Asking Price For Victor Oladipo

In a recent article, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle gave an update on the rumors linking Oladipo to the Warriors. Letourneau revealed that the Rockets and the Warriors have indeed engaged in a trade negotiation involving the veteran shooting guard. However, the discussion didn't go far as the Rockets were reportedly asking for the inclusion of James Wiseman or the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick in the trade package.

"The Rockets would want one of the Warriors’ top assets, the 2021 pick from Minnesota or [James] Wiseman, both of which are conversation-enders for Golden State," Letourneau said, as quoted by NBC Sports.

Declining Rockets' Proposal A Wise Move For Warriors

It's easy to understand why the Warriors quickly ended their trade negotiation with the Rockets. The potential acquisition of Oladipo would undeniably help them become a more competitive team in the Western Conference this season, but he isn't worth giving up Wiseman nor the Timberwolves' 2021 first-round selection.

Aside from the fact that he's currently not in his All-Star form, Oladipo could also be a one-year rental for the Warriors. If they would give up their most precious trade assets, it should only be for a generational talent that would give them a legitimate chance of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty.

Other Potential Trade Targets For Warriors

As of now, it's less likely that the Oladipo-to-Warriors deal would happen before the 2021 trade deadline. Luckily, there are still plenty of quality players on the trade market that the Warriors could realistically acquire this season.

Aside from Oladipo, other potential trade targets for the Warriors include Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic, Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans, Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers, Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons, and LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs.

Latest Headlines

Lana Del Rey Shares Glowing Selfie Post-Album Release, Says She's 'Happy'

March 20, 2021

Perrie Edwards Flaunts Toned Thighs In 'Lockdown 3' Swimsuit Pic

March 20, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Thigh Gap In Late-Night Leather

March 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Trade Kristaps Porzingis For Luka Doncic's 'New Sidekick,' Per 'Basketball Insiders'

March 20, 2021

Dua Lipa Flashes Undies In Kitty Mini Dress

March 20, 2021

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Thigh Gap With Dress Blown Up

March 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.