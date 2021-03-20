NBA Rumors: Rockets Willing To Trade Victor Oladipo To Warriors For James Wiseman Or Timberwolves' 2021 1st-Rounder

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been circulating that the Golden State Warriors are eyeing to add another superstar to their roster. The trade speculations surrounding the Warriors heated up when they lost Klay Thompson to a season-ending injury. With one of their best players set to be on the sideline for the entire 2020-21 NBA season, the Warriors would be needing to give Stephen Curry and Draymond Green more help in order to have a legitimate chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2021 NBA championship title.