Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': Carly Confronts Elizabeth

Friday's episode of General Hospital will showcase an intense confrontation involving Elizabeth and Carly, according to the latest spoilers. Elizabeth is convinced that Jason was the one who shot and killed Franco. However, Carly's not having it, and she'll push Liz over it during the March 19 show.

As General Hospital viewers know, Carly is right that Jason didn't kill Franco. Now, she'll seemingly take matters into her own hands and initiate a conversation with Elizabeth with the intention of changing her mind.