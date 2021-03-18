Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Braless On Windy St. Patrick's Day

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Unbuttoned For Pool Spring Fling

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Legs For Muddy Veggies Snack Session

Instagram Models

Lyna Perez Looks Scandalously Sexy In Insanely Tiny Daisy Dukes

Inanna Sarkis Commands Attention In Thong Bikini During Desert Escape

Inanna Sarkis rocks pearl earrings in front of a blue backdrop.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Inanna Sarkis, one of the ridiculously attractive stars of the sexy After film franchise, provided photographic evidence that she's slaying the post-pregnancy swimwear game on Thursday. The 27-year-old Canadian YouTube sensation shared a set of pics that showed her looking pretty incredible in a plum-colored bikini.  

Inanna gave birth to her first child last September, but as many of her 11.3 million Instagram followers observed, she did not look like the mother of a 6-month-old daughter. While there was no visible proof that she'd had a baby, it was plain to see that she'd been hitting the gym hard.

Palm Springs Beauty Queen 

Inanna Sarkis wears baggy blue jeans and a white tank top on a pink carpet.
Gettyimages | JC Olivera

Keep scrolling to see Inanna's amazing pics. In her caption, she revealed that they were taken during a trip to Palm Springs, California, a desert oasis that's a popular tourist destination. It's also a great place for Hollywood residents to visit for a mini vacay while they're unable to jet off to more exotic locations. 

Inanna's photo shoot took place at the Parker Palm Springs hotel, which is described as "the ultimate desert escape" on its official Instagram page. However, there was no desert in sight in any of the actress' photos. Instead, she posed on a lush green lawn. The idyllic setting included a hammock strung between two large palm trees. An array of tall green plants grew nearby. 

 

Perfect Posing In A Purple Two-Piece

 

Inanna wore a purple bikini crafted out of plush purple fabric. Her top featured underwire for support and shaping, but the cups appeared to be free of padding. Her bottoms had high sides, a low scooped front, and a thong back that showcased her glorious glutes. 

In her first photo, she faced forward. She stood in front of a partially open weathered gate, where she reached up to touch her windblown brunette tresses. In doing so, she stretched out her already taut stomach to accentuate her sculpted abs. 

Relaxing After Working Hard On Her Fab Figure

 

Inanna accessorized with on-trend layered necklaces, a pair of gold hoop earrings, multiple rings, and stacked metallic bead bracelets. For her second pic, she added a pair of angular tortoiseshell sunglasses to her look.

The third image revealed what the low-coverage back of her bun-baring bottoms looked like. This was followed by one shot of the empty hammock and another of Inanna lounging in it. Her eyes were closed, and she looked peaceful and relaxed. 

Up next was a pic of Inanna wearing a pair of jeans over her bathing suit. They had the words "F**k Off" stitched on one back pocket in pink. 

Inanna's Admirers Express Their Amazement

Inanna Sarkis takes a selfie in a pink knotted bikini and a coordinating head scarf.
Instagram | Inanna Sarkis

Inanna's final shot showed her perched on the edge of a wrought iron lawn chair that was painted white. Her hair was pulled back, and she wore a pair of flip-flops on her feet. She looked like a queen on her throne as she lifted a cup of coffee up to her lips. 

One of Inanna's famous Instagram followers, Star actress Ryan Destiny, was so impressed with her toned after-birth physique that she practically begged for an invite to be her workout partner. 

"Omg you just had a whole child lol [crying emoji] I gotta train with YAL," Ryan wrote.

"Ummmm yesss please! I need a bad a** work out partner! Let’s do some boxing," read Inanna's response. 

"Hard work is showing," observed content creator Amanda Cerny. 

"I refuse to believe she had a baby," read a fourth remark from a fan. 

Inanna worked out throughout her pregnancy, ensuring that her body bounced back fairly fast. She even demonstrated that she was still capable of doing the splits when she was 37 weeks pregnant. 

Latest Headlines

Katelyn Runck Is A Glowing Goddess In Silky Print Dress

March 18, 2021

Lyna Perez Looks Scandalously Sexy In Insanely Tiny Daisy Dukes

March 18, 2021

Joe Biden Refers To Kamala Harris As 'President'

March 18, 2021

Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Wears Skintight Leather Pants & Boots

March 18, 2021

Hannah Palmer Rocks A Cable-Knit Set, Tells Fans To 'Come Cuddle'

March 18, 2021

Vicky Aisha Teases Fans With 'IG Vs Reality Post'

March 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.