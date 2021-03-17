Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Carrie Underwood is flaunting her killer thigh gap while getting richer, and she's doing it in revealing gym wear. The 38-year-old country superstar and 2005 "American Idol" winner today slipped right out of her entertainment shoes and into her businesswoman ones - founded in 2005, CALIA by Carrie atheisurewear actually ranked third after Nike and Under Armour at Dick's Sporting Goods in 2016, and it's back for more. On Wednesday, the "Southbound" singer appeared in a new promo for her brand, and it was leggy stuff.