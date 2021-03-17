Trending Stories
Celebrities

Demi Rose Upgrades Herself In Stringy Bikini

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Unbuttoned For Pantless Milestone

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Unbuttoned In Field With Double Denim Cheek

Wrestling

WWE News: Eric Bischoff Accuses Hall Of Famer Of Only Wrestling 'For The Money'

March 17, 2021
Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex
Carrie Underwood close up
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood is flaunting her killer thigh gap while getting richer, and she's doing it in revealing gym wear. The 38-year-old country superstar and 2005 "American Idol" winner today slipped right out of her entertainment shoes and into her businesswoman ones - founded in 2005, CALIA by Carrie atheisurewear actually ranked third after Nike and Under Armour at Dick's Sporting Goods in 2016, and it's back for more. On Wednesday, the "Southbound" singer appeared in a new promo for her brand, and it was leggy stuff.

Body Rivals Voice
Carrie Underwood home bikini selfie
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Carrie, whose workout body is now up there with her power-house voice, was featured as CALIA updated its Instagram to announce a new drop for Spring 2021. The video, which came as a mash-up of scenes showing Carrie outdoors, all included the same brick path and greenery setting, but each slide showcased a different and stylish outfit.

Carrie, who was seen smiling, jumping up and down, and even shimmying her sculptedd shoulders, rocked everything from slouchy sweats to skin-tight, painted-on-effect spandex leggings.

See The Thigh Gap Below!
Carrie Underwood smiles in leggings
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Carrie, all legs and with her famous pins taking center stage, accentuated her figure best in an array of ultra-tight yoga pants, with likewise clingy training tanks showcasing her insanely-built shoulders and arms. The blonde, also in sneakers, had fans with the shoulder shimmy - "That shoulder shimmy though," Carrie's nutritionist wrote.

A caption, meanwhile, shouted out the new drop, with CALIA writing: "New spring looks are here! Which outfit is your favorite?" See Carrie's cheese-grater bikini abs after the video!

See Her Bikini Abs Below!
Carrie Underwood on stage
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Carrie_Underwood_(7494359306).jpg

Carrie, who also launched her "Find Your Path" diet and exercise book and Fit52 app in 2020, is fresh from celebrating six years of CALIA. On International Women's Day, she took to Instagram, writing:

"Whether on the road, on a boat, at a show, at the gym, playing outside, or traveling the world, @caliabycarrie’s got you. It’s been with me for 6 years and I cannot wait for you all to see what is next! #6thAnniversary #StayThePath."

Scroll for her jaw-dropping bikini abs!

Wannabe Vegan
Carrie Underwood bikini selfie
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

2020 brought a Women's Health feature from Carrie as she released both her book and app. The star got honest about food as she revealed starving herself on just 800 calories per day following her "American Idol" win, saying that online message board trolls had chipped away at her confidence. "Carrie's getting fat," the message had read. 

Underwood is now a "wannabe vegan," loving foods including green smoothies, protein bars, and tofu stir-fries. She's also partial to a glass of wine while watching "The Bachelor."

Latest Headlines

How To Deal With Social Anxiety As Communities Ease Lockdown Restrictions

March 17, 2021

Dove Cameron All Steak Knife In Bare Breast Grab

March 17, 2021

AEW News: Christian Cage Claims WWE Saw Him As 'Fragile' Ahead Of His Departure From Company

March 17, 2021

NFL Rumors: Andy Dalton Reportedly Agrees To One-Year Contract With Bears

March 17, 2021

Leah Remini Accuses Sharon Osbourne Of Making Racist & Homophobic Remarks During Discussions About 'The Talk'

March 17, 2021

WWE News: Eric Bischoff Accuses Hall Of Famer Of Only Wrestling 'For The Money'

March 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.