March 16, 2021
Lisa Rinna All Balls With Breasts On Dinner Plate
Lisa Rinna close up
LisaRinna/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lisa Rinna is making it breasts for dinner and doing it with chocolate balls. The 57-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has been going tongue-in-cheek on her Instagram as she highlights the DDs with a little edible action, posting for her 2.6 million followers and making sure they stay abreast. Celebrating pal Kathy Hilton's recent birthday, the Bravo face couldn't resist showcasing how chocolate truffle balls can be made a little adult, with the photo likely going down a treat with fans.

Keeping Abreast
Lisa Rinna home in a bra
LisaRinna/Instagram

Scroll for the dinner plate video. Lisa, who last year made headlines for joking she's an "-sshole with iconic hair and big lips" was here focusing on her assets . 

A candle-lit and swish dinner table was shared, with the circular white plate showing ten white chocolate truffle balls, plus Lisa at the top. The former "Melrose Place" actress, wearing a slinky, sleeveless blue dress, had cheekily placed two squished-together truffles at the chest, with a bow lower down adding decorative touches.

Keep Scrolling For It!
Lisa Rinna in plunging dress
LisaRinna/Instagram

Tagging Bagsnob, Lisa offered no other caption, with the post quickly followed by a blue dress shot as the Rinna Beauty founder flaunted her killer mom-of-two figure in the strapless look - this one came dedicated to recent Grammy winner Billie Eilish as the star wrote: "You think therefore I am."

Lisa has been making headlines for more than her luxurious lifestyle and heated dramas with "RHOBH" co-stars. December 2020 marked Lisa launching her $45 Lip Kits, with talk now solidly about Rinna Beauty.

See Her Pantless Lipstick Shot!
LisaRinna/Instagram

Rinna Beauty, now counting 50-year-old talk show queen Kelly Ripa as a fan, didn't come without its stumbling blocks. “It’s one of those things that I’ve wanted to do for over 10 years, maybe even 15 or 20 years,” Lisa told Page Six Style.

 “And it just didn’t happen. And not for lack of trying! I think I tried to make a deal about five times, with five different major, major companies. And I thought, maybe it’s just not meant to be. But I’m not one that takes no for an answer — at all.”

See the leggy promo below!

Lip Kit Queen
Lisa Rinna kicks leg with lipstick
LisaRinna/Instagram

Rinna Beauty retails shades including Birthday Suit and No Apologies with products including lip glosses, liners, lipsticks, plus the Lip Kits. Lisa has stated that she wishes the brand to be a full-blown "lifestyle one."

"I've always called myself the lip pioneer, which is hilarious. Because I did my lip back in... God, I was 24. I think it was back in... when was I 24? 1984, 1987, whenever that was," she told Allure, also revealing that seeing her mother always lipsticked up was her inspiration.

