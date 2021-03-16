NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Trade Would Be 'Dream Scenario' For Knicks Before March 25 Deadline

The New York Knicks are one of the biggest surprises in the 2020-21 NBA season. Despite failing to land their top targets on the trade and free agency market last offseason, the Knicks have put on some impressive performances this year. They've won six of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 20-20 record.

To further boost their chances of ending their playoff drought and making noise in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are expected to explore deals that could make them a more competitive team before the 2021 trade deadline.