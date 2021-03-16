Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Is 'Ab Goals' In Latest Instagram Share

Entertainment

Halle Berry, 54, Flexes Muscles & Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Activewear

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Is A Blond Bombshell In A Unique Black One-Piece Swimsuit

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Magic Demanding 'Starting Player' & Multiple 1st-Rounders For Nikola Vucevic, Three Potential Destinations Revealed

Entertainment

Brooke Burke, 49, Defies Her Age & Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Latest Instagram Update

March 16, 2021
NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Trade Would Be 'Dream Scenario' For Knicks Before March 25 Deadline
Kyle Lowry asking for another free throw
Gettyimages | Elsa
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks are one of the biggest surprises in the 2020-21 NBA season. Despite failing to land their top targets on the trade and free agency market last offseason, the Knicks have put on some impressive performances this year. They've won six of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 20-20 record.

To further boost their chances of ending their playoff drought and making noise in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are expected to explore deals that could make them a more competitive team before the 2021 trade deadline.

Kyle Lowry To Knicks
Kyle Lowry waiting for the referees decision
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

In a recent article, Ariel Pacheco of Basketball Insiders talked about the bold moves that the Knicks could make this season. For Pacheco, the "dream scenario" for the Knicks before the March 25 trade deadline is successfully acquiring veteran point guard Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors.

"There is one deal that would solidify a playoff spot for the Knicks but also raise their ceiling significantly," Pacheco wrote. "As currently constructed, it is difficult to envision the Knicks being anything other than a first-round exit. However, a trade for Kyle Lowry could dramatically change their outlook this season."

Kyle Lowry's On-Court Impact On Knicks

Though he's already on the downside of his career, targeting Lowry would make a lot of sense for the Knicks, especially if they are already in a win-now mode. Adding Lowry to their core of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, and Reggie Bullock would boost their performance on both ends of the floor.

He would provide another prolific scorer, a great playmaker, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Raptors' Asking Price

The potential acquisition of Lowry is undeniably capable of changing the Knicks' fate in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, there are reasons why Pacheco labeled the Lowry trade as a "dream scenario" for the Knicks before the 2021 trade deadline. Though they are currently outside of the playoff race, the Raptors aren't aggressively shopping the veteran point guard.

Even if they decide to move him, the Raptors are expected to demand a huge haul for their floor general. In the potential deal that would send Lowry to New York, Pacheco believes that the Raptors could ask for the inclusion of Barrett, Robinson, or Immanuel Quickley in the trade package.

Realistic Targets For The Knicks

Aside from Lowry, Pacheco also named some "realistic" targets for the Knicks before the 2021 trade deadline. These include Victor Oladipo of the Houston Rockets, Evan Fournier of the Orlando Magic, and Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings. Of all the three players, Oladipo would undeniably be the most intriguing acquisition for the Knicks.

Oladipo would be an upgrade at the Knicks' starting shooting guard position, giving them a quality two-way player who is available at a reasonable price. However, in their potential pursuit of Oladipo, the Knicks are set to receive strong competition from aspiring contenders like the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell Says Joe Biden 'Inherited' Vaccine Trajectory From Donald Trump

March 16, 2021

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

March 16, 2021

Hannah Palmer Is A Blond Bombshell In A Unique Black One-Piece Swimsuit

March 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Magic Demanding 'Starting Player' & Multiple 1st-Rounders For Nikola Vucevic, Three Potential Destinations Revealed

March 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Reveal 'Contingency Plan' If They Strike Out On Acquiring Andre Drummond

March 16, 2021

Dove Cameron Does The Splits During 'The Powerpuff Girls' Training Session

March 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.