Draya Michele Untied Showing 'Chubby' Gains

Draya Michele is all untied and accepting the weight she gained out of "nowhere." The 36-year-old reality star and Mint Swim founder today kept both her mind untied and her sweatpants as she revealed having put on 10 pounds - making 2020 headlines for her "military diet" and holiday ones for her sneaky McDonald's Holiday Apple Pies, the "Basketball Wives LA" alum today seemed happy to show that some gains are fine. Draya updated her Instagram with a gorgeous photo. You wouldn't know she's gained any weight.