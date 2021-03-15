Draya Michele Untied Showing 'Chubby' Gains

Gained 10 Pounds

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Draya makes headlines for flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body to promote her 2011-founded Mint Swim line, with March seeing the mom of two stripping down to skimpy snakeskin and posing on grass at night.

Ditching the swimwear on Monday for comfy co-ords and shouting out the pandemic's biggest matching trend, Draya posed from a cream sofa and looking casual, but oh-so-stylish in lavender joggers paired with a loose, v-neck and buttoned cardigan. The pants had some loose ties, but the gaze was tight.