March 15, 2021
Draya Michele Untied Showing 'Chubby' Gains
Draya Michele in bunny ears
DrayaMichele/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Draya Michele is all untied and accepting the weight she gained out of "nowhere." The 36-year-old reality star and Mint Swim founder today kept both her mind untied and her sweatpants as she revealed having put on 10 pounds - making 2020 headlines for her "military diet" and holiday ones for her sneaky McDonald's Holiday Apple Pies, the "Basketball Wives LA" alum today seemed happy to show that some gains are fine. Draya updated her Instagram with a gorgeous photo. You wouldn't know she's gained any weight.

Gained 10 Pounds
Draya Michele busty dress sefie
DrayaMichele/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Draya makes headlines for flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body to promote her 2011-founded Mint Swim line, with March seeing the mom of two stripping down to skimpy snakeskin and posing on grass at night.

Ditching the swimwear on Monday for comfy co-ords and shouting out the pandemic's biggest matching trend, Draya posed from a cream sofa and looking casual, but oh-so-stylish in lavender joggers paired with a loose, v-neck and buttoned cardigan. The pants had some loose ties, but the gaze was tight.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!
Draya Michele poolside in bikini
DrayaMichele/Instagram

Holding a copy of the "Rich Woman" and wearing a white face mask - the self-care kind, not the pandemic kind - Draya took to her caption, telling her 8.2 million Instagram followers what's been going on.

"I felt chubby in these pics and I wasn't tripping, cuz I gained 10lbs outta nowhere," she wrote. Fans would likely agree that Draya is manifesting little in the way of weight gain, but the star was adamant. Draya, who has revealed her weight on Instagram as she promoted bathroom scales, then stuck out her tongue for fun.

See Her Apple Bottom Jeans!
Draya Michele in sweats
DrayaMichele/Instagram

Draya, who made 2020 headlines as fans queried her "kinda healthy" and very buttery salmon, has opened up on her diet. The workout queen, who trains with actress Ariel Winter's trainer MackFit, told Radar Online:

“I am naturally skinny but I stay on the treadmill in my house. I watch the clock for the ENTIRE 45 minutes like a hawk. But I work really hard, I’m up to an eight incline.”

Draya puts her money her where her mouth is, with the workout videos regularly making headlines. See the apple bottom jeans below!

New Reality Show
Draya Michele indoors in jeans
DrayaMichele/Instagram

Draya is currently gearing up for 10-part docu-series "Doses of Draya," a series that will offer behind-the-scenes insight into the star's multi-faceted life. 

“I’ve been on a pretty incredible journey over the past decade, and I’m grateful to my fans who have been with me through the ups and downs,” Michele said as the show was announced last year, adding that as a "woman of color," she was proud to be partnering with black-owned streaming network Zeus. The series has been filming in L.A.

