Sofia Vergara, 48, Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Floral Dress For Latest Instagram Share

Sofia Vergara took to her Instagram page on Friday, March 12, to upload a new photo that wowed her 21.2 million followers. The 48-year-old celebrity slipped into a form-fitting sundress that elegantly showcased her enviable figure, giving fans a tip on what's "the easiest dress to wear on vacation" as she modeled a piece from her own fashion line, Sofia Jeans.

Her online admirers seemed to take kindly to the suggestion and complemented the actress in the comments section.

"I think I'll go buy the wife some of your line," said one Instagram user, who seemed easily convinced by the star's beauty.