She Recently Spoke With The Bella Twins About Becoming A New Mother

In a recent episode of her podcast Pretty Big Deal, she opened up with her guests and fellow new mothers The Bella Twins about some of the struggles they have dealt with, including postpartum depression.

"This was the first time that mentally I was trying to have a fight and I was losing and I'm like 'What is happening inside?'" described Nikki Bella.

She went on to reveal that she was suffering from depression while filming episodes of her reality show Total Bellas and has concerns about what viewers will think when they watch.

"You see me completely falling apart as a human being and a mom, but I want to put it out there because it's a real thing and I like to show how people around you adapt to that and how you can help yourself," she continued. "What I realized is as moms we don't talk about that enough."