Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jane Seymour, 70, Shows Off Age-Defying Physique In Blue Swimsuit During Beach Outing

Instagram Models

Laura Amy Drops Jaws In The Tiniest Bikini & Thigh-High Boots

Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Lays On The Beach In A Mismatched Bikini

Instagram Models

Madison Woolley Basks Under The Sun In A White Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In An Embellished Bodysuit & Fishnet Stockings

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Nearly Bursts Out Of A Tight Black Corset Top

March 11, 2021
Simone Biles Distracts Instagram In Snakeskin Bikini
Simone Biles in a shirt
SimoneBiles/Instagram
Entertainment
Michele Lang

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is distracting Instagram with her bikini body, and she's doing it in snakeskin. The 23-year-old athlete is currently soaking up the sun in exotic Belize, but it looks like her 3.9 million Instagram followers aren't capable of reading captions. Simone, who marked her presence in the Central American country with a couples photo featuring NBA player boyfriend Jonathan Owens, was all curves and solo in her Thursday snap, where fans, appearing to have missed her caption, are confused. Check it out below

Catching The Eye
Simone Biles in a top
SimoneBiles/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Simone, who admitted she "cried" when the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were canceled, gears up for both her Facebook Watch series and a live tour. Taking some R&R time before it, the 30-time World and Olympic medalist updated in selfie mode, backed by oceans, and absolutely stunning in a candid shot.

Wearing only a skimpy reddish snakeskin bikini top and white sunhat, the Ohio native shot the camera an expressionless, but fierce, gaze, with the lapping waters behind her softening the shot.

See The Bikini Below!
Simone Biles in a bikini
SimoneBiles/Instagram

Saying only "Paradise found," Simone let her photo do the talking. Anyone following the gymnast's Instagram will have seen her beach shot, one captioned: "I love you more than I love Belize and that's a lot." Simone has been dating Houston Texans player Owens since 2020, the year she announced her split from ex Stavey Ervin Jr.

The fans are guessing. "Mexico?" one asked. "Jamaica?" another wrote. While a fair few did correctly guess Belize, the majority of users weren't getting it right. See Simone's blue bikini after the selfie.

Body-Ody-Ody
Simone Biles in a bikini at the beach
SimoneBiles/Instagram

Simone, who now fronts delivery chain Uber Eats, has been big-time showing off the body, this year making headlines for the above photo, all knotted up in that tangerine bikini. The muscle machine underneath it has, meanwhile, been opening up on what she eats. 

Turns out, Simone orders takeout just like everyone else. "I feel like it's more manageable because I can get home, shower, and go on the app to order whatever I want with the click of a button," she told Women's Health.

See her diet reveal below!

Exactly What She Eats
Simone Biles in a top
SimoneBiles/Instagram

Simone, who kicks off the day with protein shakes and revealed a love of sushi, also divulged massive weekend treats, something that's been seen on her Instagram with bacon and eggs brunches, complete with sausages and jam toast.

"On the weekends, I'll have some protein waffles with chocolate chips, some eggs, or even make cinnamon rolls," she said. "Because I might not have to be at the gym, I can actually take the time to make breakfast."

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Join Forces With Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray In Denver Before 2021 Trade Deadline

March 11, 2021

NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Send LaMarcus Aldridge To Heat For Andre Iguodala & Kelly Olynyk

March 11, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Could Swap Tristan Thompson For LaMarcus Aldridge

March 11, 2021

Abby Dowse Opens Wide While Rocking Sexy Lingerie: 'Waitin On Bae'

March 11, 2021

WWE Rumors: Superstars Reportedly Worried About John Laurinaitis' Return To Company

March 11, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Hassan Whiteside For Two Reserves & Future Draft Pick

March 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.