March 10, 2021
Nicky Gile Looks Insanely Hot In Topless Beach Snaps
Nicky Gile takes a selfie while wearing a black top.
Instagram | Nicky Gile
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Nicky Gile shared a risqué post with her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, March 9. The American model treated fans to two smoking-hot snaps of herself as she posed topless in nothing but a scanty thong bikini.

The risqué photos showed Nicky posing at the beach. She flaunted her enviable curves as she struck two sultry poses that showed the front and backside of her lean figure. The exact location was not revealed. However, according to her previous post, which was added a day before, she was in Los Angeles, California.

At Her Favorite Place
Nicky Gile wears a light lavender bikini.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

In the first photo, Nicky posed sideways with most of her backside shown on camera. She placed one leg forward with her knee bent. As she was topless, she grabbed her shapely chest with her hands to cover up. The hottie gazed down as the photographer took the picture. The tips of her hair appeared damp and her lower garment was wet from possibly sitting in the water.

The sunlight behind her looked so bright as it hit her body. The ocean coming up to shore was also visible in the background.

Looks Extremely Hot In Red
Nicky Gile wears a red bikini set.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

The second pic featured Nicky's front side of her body. She stood on the shoreline and posed in front of the camera as she was snapped from her thighs up. The babe let her arms hang on the sides as she looked down. She let her long locks fall over her shoulders, obscuring her breasts from view.

The blurry backdrop displayed a glimpse of the sky with pink and yellow hues from the sunset. A glimpse of the sea was also visible in the pic.

Wears A Bikini In Snow
Nicky Gile rocks orange bikini, matching bonnet, black socks, and brown shoes.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

In the third pic, Nicky's pose was similar to the first image. However, she did show more of her back. A swipe to the right featured Nicky in a different area of the beach. In the last snap, she raised her arms over her head and directed her face sideways while she positioned her right thigh over the other.

Nicky only wore an all-white bikini bottom with floss-like straps as its waistband. The front had a low-cut design, exposing plenty of her midsection. The swimwear boasted a tiny ruched fabric that covered her nethers, while the back portion displayed a hint of her round buns. As the thong was too revealing, the influencer sported a white sheer cover-up that she tied around her hips.

She Dresses Up Too
Nicky Gile wears a white dress.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

In the caption, Nicky wrote an "International Women's Day" hashtag and added a white heart emoji.

Since being published on the social media site, Nicky's newest addition to her page gained more than 41,300 likes and 890 comments. A lot of her eager admirers went to the comments section and wrote compliments. Hundreds of them raved about her insanely hot body, while several fans praised her beauty and skin.
 

One devotee described Nicky as "the most beautiful woman in the world."

"You are so sexy! I can't handle the heat," gushed a second admirer.

"You inspire me daily. So gorgeous," wrote a third fan.

