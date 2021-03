Her Supporters Loved It

Kayla's over 1.2 million followers went wild for the ultra-sexy snap. The post garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first five hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also quickly headed to the comments section to leave over 270 remarks about the pic during that time.

"You are truly one of a kind beauty," one follower declared.

"Beautiful Kayla how are you darling you look amazing," another gushed.

"Happy Sunday beautiful princess," a third social media user told the model.