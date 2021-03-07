Trending Stories
March 7, 2021
Madison Woolley Smolders In A White String Bikini
Madison Woolley wears a black bikini top.
Instagram | Madison Woolley
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Madison Woolley recently posted two smoking-hot pictures of herself on her Instagram page. The Australian model is famous for sharing provocative photos on social media. In the new post uploaded today, she sported a scanty bikini that left little to the imagination.

Madison looked incredibly hot in a white two-piece swimsuit. The swimwear's top boasted tiny triangle cups that had strings that were secured across her body. The neckline dipped so low in between her bust and it displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. Notably, the cups had little to no lining that her buxom curves were somewhat visible.

Hot In Lace
Madison Woolley wears a white-and-yellow underwear set.
Instagram | Madison Woolley

The blond bombshell wore matching high-cut bottoms. The waistband settled below her navel, accentuating her taut tummy and sculpted abs. The piece featured spaghetti-style straps that were tied on the sides of her waist, digging onto her skin. The garment also featured high legs that showcased an ample amount of skin. It can expose her nethers if she moves too much. The color of the bathing suit looked fabulous on her tanned skin.

Madison accessorized with a pair of gold earrings, rings, and a bangle.

Working On Her Tan
Madison Woolley wears a black bikini.
Instagram | Madison Woolley

In the update, Madison was photographed enjoying the warm weather in her sexy swimming attire. She sat on her legs with her thighs spread on a white blanket that was spread out on the sand. The 23rd and Madison founder tugged on her thong, pulling the strings upward using her hands as she directed her head toward the sky with her eyes closed.

The second image showed Madison in the same posture. This time, she raised her arms as she was about to run her fingers through her tresses.

Fashionably Sexy
Madison Woolley wears a printed crop top and white pants.
Instagram | Madison Woolley

The ocean coming up to shore looked amazing in the background. The blue sky and beachgoers were also visible behind her.

For the occasion, the influencer sported a straight hairstyle. She had her golden locks fall over her shoulders and down her back.

In the caption, she shared why she spent the day at the beach.

According to the geotag, she was at Bondi Beach, one of her favorite locations in Australia. She also revealed that her set came from Callie Swim and tagged the retailer in the picture.

She's Not Afraid To Bare It All
Madison Woolley wears white lingerie.
Instagram | Madison Woolley

Within 10 hours of being live on the photo-sharing app, the saucy share gained more than 20,000 likes. Many of Madison's social media supporters went to the comments section and dropped gushing messages about her killer body, earning over 170 comments.

"It would have been nice to see the backside. Anyway, you look super hot!" one of her fans commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

"Incredibly stunning!!" wrote another admirer.

"You are spectacularly gorgeous! Sun goddess," added a third social media follower.

