Venezuelan Model Georgina Mazzeo Wows Fans In Cut-Out Swimsuit

Brunette bombshell Georgina Mazzeo made her three million followers happy with a brand-new update, published to her Instagram page on the last day of the workweek. The Venezuelan model rocked a printed one-piece swimsuit that showcased her bodacious curves and plump assets.

Longtime followers of Georgina know that she loves to spend time outdoors -- going to new places or simply lounging by the beachside basking in the sun. In the latest upload, she was outside, possibly on the balcony, showcasing her new swimwear.