March 6, 2021
Madison Pettis Shows Off Tight Buns In Colorful Lingerie
Madison Pettis smiles in a red fringed bralette in front of a colorful backdrop.
Gettyimages | Roger Kisby
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Madison Pettis treated her 4 million Instagram followers to some colorful eye candy on Friday, March 5. In a set of three photos, the former Disney Channel starlet sizzled in an attention-grabbing lingerie set from Savage x Fenty, the intimate apparel label founded by Rihanna. In fact, Madison had on the same three pieces that RiRi herself wore to promote her brand's new spring collection. But while the "Work" hitmaker lounged around in an enchanting garden in her lingerie, Madison sported her undies indoors.  

Bold Colors In A Bedroom 
Madison Pettis rocks a tie-dye bikini and matching sweatpants.
Instagram | Madison Pettis

Madison, 22, was photographed inside a spacious bedroom with worn hardwood floors. Behind her, there was a silver velvet couch. It was positioned at the foot of a large canopy bed with a black metal frame. 

In two of the pics, the Cory in the House star stood beside an open door crafted out of sturdy wood and panes of glass. Sunlight flooded in through the doorway to illuminate her body, while the area behind her was a bit dark. The natural lighting made her lingerie's vivid colors really pop. 

Quoting Rihanna's Ex
Madison Pettis stands beside a mirror in partially unbuttoned black crop top and blue jeans.
Instagram | Madison Pettis

Madison's set was from the Savage x Fenty Free Spirit Floral Xtra VIP Box. It included a sheer robe, bra, and thong panties. Each piece featured the same multicolored floral print. The pattern had a powder blue base color covered with orange, yellow, and purple blossoms. 

The design had a retro feel that the model referenced in her caption. She did so by sharing the lyrics from the song "From Time." The tune just so happens to be by Rihanna's ex, Drake

"Flower child, beautiful child I’m in your zone, lookin like you came from the 70s on your own," Madison wrote in her caption. 

A Revealing Rear View
Madison Pettis gets down on her knees on the floor while sporting a red snakeskin-print sports bra and leggings.
Instagram | Madison Pettis

In the first photo, Madison faced the camera with her robe falling off her shoulders. The straight-on angle offered a clear view of her bra, which boasted frilly trim and a flirty bow in the center of the bust. It also had a deep neckline that showcased her full cleavage. She pointed the toes of her right foot and balanced her big toe on the ground in front of her to elongate her shapely legs and accentuate the curves of her hips. 

The second snapshot provided a closer look at her lingerie, while the final photo gave fans a peek at her panties' thong back. She teasingly slid her robe down further so that the top halves of her peachy buns were bared. 

Madison Makes Her Fans Go Wild
Madison Pettis poses inside a bathroom in a denim bikini.
Instagram | Madison Pettis

Madison made her last pic even more alluring by looking back at the camera in a sensual manner. Her brunette hair was arranged in bouncy curls that flowed down her back.

The He's All That star earned over 300,000 likes in just four hours after sharing her sexy slideshow. Her Instagram followers also had a lot of thoughts about her sultry spring look.

"Wtf Madison Pettis are you trying to kill me you’re so beautiful," wrote one fan in the comments section.

"I'm done. Like how is she so hot!" another gushed.

"Who knew my childhood crush would also be my crush as a grown man," read a third message.

