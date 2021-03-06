Madison Pettis Shows Off Tight Buns In Colorful Lingerie

Madison Pettis treated her 4 million Instagram followers to some colorful eye candy on Friday, March 5. In a set of three photos, the former Disney Channel starlet sizzled in an attention-grabbing lingerie set from Savage x Fenty, the intimate apparel label founded by Rihanna. In fact, Madison had on the same three pieces that RiRi herself wore to promote her brand's new spring collection. But while the "Work" hitmaker lounged around in an enchanting garden in her lingerie, Madison sported her undies indoors.