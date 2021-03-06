Madison Pettis Shows Off Tight Buns In Colorful Lingerie

Bold Colors In A Bedroom

Madison, 22, was photographed inside a spacious bedroom with worn hardwood floors. Behind her, there was a silver velvet couch. It was positioned at the foot of a large canopy bed with a black metal frame.

In two of the pics, the Cory in the House star stood beside an open door crafted out of sturdy wood and panes of glass. Sunlight flooded in through the doorway to illuminate her body, while the area behind her was a bit dark. The natural lighting made her lingerie's vivid colors really pop.