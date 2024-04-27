Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Used to Help Madonna and How She Was Compensated for It

Kim Kardashian has revealed yet another intriguing aspect of her extraordinary life, this time delving into her childhood job. Recently, she disclosed that she used to assist Madonna and even walk the pop superstar's dog, according to the Mirror. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the SKIMS founder offered fans a remarkable glimpse into her upbringing as Madonna's neighbor in California, sharing their unusual connection while looking stunning in a plunging black dress. Kardashian said, "I was her next-door neighbor when I was 7 or 8 years old. I was her dog walker."

She added, "Kourtney and I would walk her dog after school." Jimmy Kimmel and the studio audience were stunned by the revelation. Kardashian continued, "Yes...In exchange for her jewelry. No, seriously." She elaborated further, mentioning that while the sisters didn't receive any monetary payment for their work, they were rewarded with jewelry instead, according to US Weekly. She added, "She was transitioning out of the 80s neon phase, so one day she just walked downstairs and handed us a shoebox of all these neon bracelets. I went to school and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God I love your bracelets!’ And we were like, ‘Thanks, Madonna gave them to us.’”

This forged a strong friendship between Kardashian and Madonna. Their bond was evident in March 2018 when they collaborated to promote their beauty lines, MDNA Skin and KKW Beauty, at an event in Los Angeles. During the event, Kardashian shared another childhood anecdote involving the singer, recalling how she had the opportunity to witness Madonna filming the music video for her hit song Cherish back in 1989. At the time, Kardashian disclosed, "My best friend Allison Azoff and I were at her parent’s beach house and we went outside hearing music and saw you on the beach filming. We sat there all day and watched you. And the team let us and we sat there on the little stairs and we were mesmerized and we would talk about it all the time."

She added, "It was the best memory ever.” Meanwhile, on the show, Kardashian shared a peculiar aspect of her routine that has left fans unimpressed. The reality TV star addressed rumors about her quirks, confirming that some were indeed accurate. She admitted that she ensures that her jewelry is warmed up with a blow dryer before putting it on. She explained, "I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or anything with a zipper I just need it warmed and then put it on."

Of late, Kardashian has been making waves with her stunning fashion choices. She recently flaunted her figure in a tiny crop top and pulled a Cinderella moment as she clutched a slipper on a night out. The reality TV icon looked sensational, highlighting her toned midriff. She elegantly draped a furry black coat over her shoulders, pairing it with a matching black furry pencil skirt.